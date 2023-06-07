NASSCOM issues guidelines on research, development and use of Generative AI

The National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM) released a set of guidelines focused on the research, development, and use of generative artificial intelligence (AI) on June 5. These guidelines, reviewed by MediaNama, are meant to build stakeholder consensus on the obligations of those engaged in AI development and use. They come only a week after INDIAai (India’s national AI portal—established by the IT Ministry, National eGovernance Division, and NASSCOM) released its report on generative AI. Why it matters: The risks surrounding AI are a hot topic in today's time. Just last week, a group of leading AI experts including top researchers and CEOs signed a statement saying that—‘Mitigating the risk of extinction from AI should be a global priority’. Consequently, governments across the world have been formulating rules and regulations to deal with the risks associated with AI. India, on the other hand, has decided to not form specific legislation and instead intends to regulate AI through the Digital India Act, 2023. Given the lack of specific legislation, these guidelines issued by NASSCOM could serve as a framework and help AI developers and researchers formulate best practices to effectively mitigate the harms associated with generative AI. What one is left to wonder is how exactly, if at all, will the various stakeholders implement these guidelines. What do the guidelines say: Defining the harms of generative AI: The guidelines identify the following harms associated with generative AI use— the proliferation of misinformation, infringement of intellectual property, data privacy concerns,…

Please subscribe login to read the full story.