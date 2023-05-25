wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , ,

MeitY Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar talks about AI regulation under the Digital India Act

The Minister said the government does not plan to “hard code all the do’s and don’ts that are expected” on emerging technologies

Published

What’s the news: There will be rules under the Digital India Act (DIA) to regulate artificial intelligence (AI) and intermediaries that are high-risk AI but no separate legislation on the same, said Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar on May 23, 2023. The Minister was answering questions during a stakeholder consultation in Mumbai on the new law that is soon to replace the Information Technology Act, 2000. During the talk, a stakeholder asked the government to have model clauses to regulate AI, if not a separate law. While the government talked about the ‘principles of the DIA,’ the stakeholder pointed out that a code of ethics alone will not be enough for India, considering its pace and contribution in the field. The person suggested something like the standard contractual clauses in the GDPR. Why it matters: There is concern among stakeholders about the development of AI in terms of deep fakes and other sophisticated use cases that can lead to misinformation issues. With the government possibly doing away with safe harbor issues, companies are eager to understand the rules concerning AI so as not to hinder innovation. Even after the Mumbai consultation, the government seems reticent on the topic of AI regulation, compelling all entities to wait for the draft Bill in June 2023. Separate chapter on emerging technologies: Responding to the query, Chandrasekhar said that the government has created a chapter in the DIA that only looks at emerging technologies, including AI. “What I said very clearly…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , ,
Written By

I'm interested in the shaping and strengthening of rights in the digital space. I cover cybersecurity, platform regulation, gig worker economy. In my free time, I'm either binge-watching an anime or off on a hike.

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Can generative AI collect our data from the Internet?

Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?

April 28, 2023

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

April 5, 2023

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ