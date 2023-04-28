wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , ,

European Union to introduce new Copyright rules for generative AI tools in its AI Act

Companies launching generative AI tools will now have to disclose any copyrighted material used for training their AI systems

Published

Companies launching generative AI tools, such as ChatGPT, will have to disclose any copyrighted material used for training their AI systems, proposed an agreement in the European Union, according to a Reuters report on April 27. “Companies deploying generative AI tools, such as ChatGPT or image generator Midjourney, will also have to disclose any copyrighted material used to develop their systems,” the report added. It also states that some committee members initially recommended banning the use of copyrighted material for training generative AI tools altogether, but the proposal was “abandoned in favour of a transparency requirement”. According to an anonymous source speaking to Reuters, members of the European Parliament are all set to work out the final details of the bill for AI regulations, which has been in the works for quite a while now. Why it matters: To what extent can existing works be used for machine learning purposes without copyright infringement, is the fundamental question here. Regulators in the US, China, and European Union are at the forefront of devising AI regulation rules and mechanisms, but the EU has taken a step ahead in addressing the copyright infringement issue specifically. The upcoming EU rules may pave the way for other countries to modify their copyright laws in order to address AI-specific issues. Will disclosure mandate solve the issue? The non-licensed use of data available on the internet for training generative AI systems by companies is a critical point of contention between AI developers and artists, publishers, among others.…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , ,
Written By

Curious about privacy, surveillance developments and the intersection of technology with education, caste and welfare rights.

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

April 5, 2023

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

News

DPDP Bill 2022: ‘Deemed’ Consent, to users’ detriment

In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection

December 12, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ