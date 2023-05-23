AI Companies Pushing for Regulation: Key issues discussed in the US Subcommittee hearing on AI oversight

The U.S. Senate subcommittee on privacy, judiciary, and law held a hearing on the oversight of artificial intelligence (AI) on May 16. The witnesses in this hearing included Samuel Altman, the CEO of Open AI; Christina Montogmery, chief privacy, and trust officer for IBM and Gary Marcus, psychologist and professor at New York University. The witnesses shared their opinions on how AI must be regulated both by the US government and by the companies working on its development. This is the first of multiple hearings that the subcommittee intends to hold. Why it matters: In the recent past, we have been seeing rising concerns surrounding AI, with the European Union working on the AI Act and Italy imposing and then lifting its ban on ChatGPT. Now, we are seeing a similar train of thought in the US as well. This hearing featured leading AI developers Open AI and IBM and gave insights into the checks and measures these organizations claim to enforce before deploying their AI systems. With responses coming directly from industry experts, this hearing and the ones that will follow can help raise awareness about the challenges associated with AI and how these challenges can be addressed keeping the interests of all stakeholders in mind. Samuel Altman’s deposition: Altman claims that OpenAI conducts extensive testing, engages external experts for feedback, and improves the model's behavior with techniques like reinforcement learning from human feedback (RLHF) before releasing its AI models to the public. He said that while the company is…

