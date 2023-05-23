wordpress blog stats
AI Companies Pushing for Regulation: Key issues discussed in the US Subcommittee hearing on AI oversight

The witnesses in the hearing shared their opinions on how AI must be regulated by both the US government & the companies working on its development

Published

The U.S. Senate subcommittee on privacy, judiciary, and law held a hearing on the oversight of artificial intelligence (AI) on May 16. The witnesses in this hearing included Samuel Altman, the CEO of Open AI; Christina Montogmery, chief privacy, and trust officer for IBM and Gary Marcus, psychologist and professor at New York University. The witnesses shared their opinions on how AI must be regulated both by the US government and by the companies working on its development. This is the first of multiple hearings that the subcommittee intends to hold.  Why it matters: In the recent past, we have been seeing rising concerns surrounding AI, with the European Union working on the AI Act and Italy imposing and then lifting its ban on ChatGPT. Now, we are seeing a similar train of thought in the US as well. This hearing featured leading AI developers Open AI and IBM and gave insights into the checks and measures these organizations claim to enforce before deploying their AI systems. With responses coming directly from industry experts, this hearing and the ones that will follow can help raise awareness about the challenges associated with AI and how these challenges can be addressed keeping the interests of all stakeholders in mind. Samuel Altman’s deposition: Altman claims that OpenAI conducts extensive testing, engages external experts for feedback, and improves the model's behavior with techniques like reinforcement learning from human feedback (RLHF) before releasing its AI models to the public. He said that while the company is…

Written By

Views

News

Views: Can generative AI collect our data from the Internet?

Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?

April 28, 2023

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

April 5, 2023

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

