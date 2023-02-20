wordpress blog stats
After artists and coders, news outlets up against OpenAI for using their articles to train ChatGPT

This issue has also been flagged by the creative industry, amid increasing use of ChatGPT and focus on artificial intelligence

Published

In the latest criticism against ChatGPT, news organisations have called out OpenAI for using their articles to train the Artificial Intelligence (AI) software without any sort of agreement for usage, Bloomberg reported. News outlets such as Wall Street Journal and CNN have stated that they must be paid to license content to OpenAI for AI training purposes. Jason Conti, general counsel for News Corp’s Dow Jones’s unit—which publishes the Wall Street Journal, told Bloomberg that the news firm’s work should be used for AI training purposes only after acquiring a license for it from the company and currently there’s no such deal between OpenAI and Dow Jones. Similarly, an anonymous source from the CNN has said that this is in violation of their terms of service and that the company plans to reach out to OpenAI to further discuss the matter. There is not much clarity over how data from the internet is used for Machine Learning or training an AI tool. This has raised concerns of copyright infringement in the creative industry. We delve deeper into this in our report on Google’s MusicLM and the copyright issues associated with the AI model. Who revealed the news sources first? Francesco Marconi, a computational journalist who has previously worked with the Wall Street Journal, tweeted out on February 15 that ChatGPT is trained using large number of news sources. Marconi could acquire the list of 20 news sources through ChatGPT by using the prompt: "Which specific news sources was chatGPT trained…

