In the latest criticism against ChatGPT, news organisations have called out OpenAI for using their articles to train the Artificial Intelligence (AI) software without any sort of agreement for usage, Bloomberg reported. News outlets such as Wall Street Journal and CNN have stated that they must be paid to license content to OpenAI for AI training purposes. Jason Conti, general counsel for News Corp’s Dow Jones’s unit—which publishes the Wall Street Journal, told Bloomberg that the news firm’s work should be used for AI training purposes only after acquiring a license for it from the company and currently there’s no such deal between OpenAI and Dow Jones. Similarly, an anonymous source from the CNN has said that this is in violation of their terms of service and that the company plans to reach out to OpenAI to further discuss the matter. There is not much clarity over how data from the internet is used for Machine Learning or training an AI tool. This has raised concerns of copyright infringement in the creative industry. We delve deeper into this in our report on Google’s MusicLM and the copyright issues associated with the AI model. Who revealed the news sources first? Francesco Marconi, a computational journalist who has previously worked with the Wall Street Journal, tweeted out on February 15 that ChatGPT is trained using large number of news sources. Marconi could acquire the list of 20 news sources through ChatGPT by using the prompt: "Which specific news sources was chatGPT trained…
News
After artists and coders, news outlets up against OpenAI for using their articles to train ChatGPT
This issue has also been flagged by the creative industry, amid increasing use of ChatGPT and focus on artificial intelligence
Latest Headlines
- After artists and coders, news outlets up against OpenAI for using their articles to train ChatGPT February 20, 2023
- Delhi High Court dismisses WinZO’s trademark infringement plea against Google February 20, 2023
- What are the directions issued by India’s telecom regulator to improve telcos’ quality of services? February 18, 2023
- MediaNama Daily: Will this be it for spam callers? February 18, 2023
- You can now link your HDFC RuPay credit card with UPI February 17, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
News
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
News
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
News
The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login