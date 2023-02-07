wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , ,

Google to launch ChatGPT rival AI chatbot called Bard

Published

Google is launching a ChatGPT rival a few weeks after rumours suggested that ChatGPT's immense popularity has forced Google's top leadership to fasten the rollout of its own AI services and not sit back and watch, especially after investing billions of dollars into AI over the last few years and touting its progress in every keynote presentation. Called Bard, the "experimental conversational AI service" is open to "trusted testers" ahead of a public launch in the coming weeks, Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced in a blog post on February 6. According to a screenshot shared by Google, some of the things users can Bard to do include: "Plan a friend's baby shower" "Compare two Oscar-nominated movies" "Get lunch ideas based on what's in your fridge" "Bard can be an outlet for creativity, and a launchpad for curiosity, helping you to explain new discoveries from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope to a 9-year-old, or learn more about the best strikers in football right now, and then get drills to build your skills." – Sundar Pichai, Google CEO Why does this matter: Even though the technology underlying OpenAI's GPT is not all that new or revolutionary, the launch of the chatbot to the wider public showed people what AI technology is capable of. It has already been adopted for various use cases across various industries, prompting OpenAI to launch a paid version of the service. Google has been at the forefront of developing AI technologies for years now. In fact, ChatGPT is based…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , ,
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

News

DPDP Bill 2022: ‘Deemed’ Consent, to users’ detriment

In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection

December 12, 2022

News

What’s missing from the Consent Manager framework in the Data Protection Bill, 2022

The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.

December 10, 2022

News

Protecting Personal Data: Where Grievance Redressal Falls Short

The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."

December 9, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ