Quick Take: ChatGPT has revived the debate about AI taking away jobs

It is generative AI and its usage in generating content, dialogue, code for programming, etc that creates fear that white-collar jobs might be lost.

Published

The pace of AI development has accelerated and is bound to accelerate: there will be some jobs that will always be at risk. AI has typically been almost invisible to users – in completing sentences in emails, in voice assistant services and in the interpretation of complex commands. It is generative AI, and its usage in drafting legal contracts (I know someone who does this), designing rooms, generating content, dialogue, customer care responses, and especially generating code for programming, that creates fear that white-collar jobs might be lost. The ability to stitch various AI-driven services together will impact multiple jobs at the same time: for example, multiple jobs get impacted if you connect services that write an explainer text based on a prompt, write a script based on the text, select images, provide voiceover, and create videos.

The impact on body shops will be significant, there will definitely be a need for upskilling. Let’s also not forget that AI comes with its own bias, based on the datasets it relies on. As this expands, it is personalisation and the incorporation of the bias of the final decision maker, to give a personalised output that will really change things. Till then, people will be selecting from multiple outputs that generative AI provides.

Founder @ MediaNama.

