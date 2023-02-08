Explainer: Meet the new ChatGPT-powered Microsoft Bing search engine and Edge browser

Microsoft on February 7 launched new versions of its Bing search engine and Edge browser that will use an advanced version of the same AI technology that powers OpenAI's ChatGPT. The use of AI will allow Bing to "deliver better search, more complete answers, a new chat experience and the ability to generate content," the company said. Why does this matter: Of all the many use cases of ChatGPT, making online search more useful is a frontrunner. Google dominates the search market with an 80 to 90 percent market share. To take on Google Search, rivals like Bing need something radical. A ChatGPT-powered search engine might just do the trick, given all the hype surrounding the chatbot. But it's not without its shortcomings, more on that below. “AI will fundamentally change every software category, starting with the largest category of all – search." — Satya Nadella, Chairman and CEO, Microsoft. But what's wrong with how online search works currently? Search engines cannot currently engage in conversations, answer complex questions in simple words, summarise, make comparisons, write poems, give ideas, etc. It can merely point you to a bunch of websites that might help you."There are 10 billion search queries a day, but we estimate half of them go unanswered. That’s because people are using search to do things it wasn’t originally designed to do. It’s great for finding a website, but for more complex questions or tasks too often it falls short," Microsoft explained. How will the new Bing and Edge work: You can…

