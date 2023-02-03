It seems the workforce to get boot-legged in the wake of Chat-GPT’s popularity is the meticulous note-takers attending every Teams meeting. That’s right, Microsoft announced on its blog on February 1, 2023, that Teams Premium will now include OpenAI’s Chat GPT, more precisely GPT 3.5, to make meetings “more intelligent”. What is GPT 3.5 Put simply, GPT 3.5 is a slightly advanced version of ChatGPT-3. Both are language generation models developed by OpenAI, trained on various datasets including web pages, books, articles, and other types of texts. However, according to TechCrunch, the 3.5 version scored a higher human preference rating. Using ChatGPT in Teams Premium: 4 key takeaways 1. Intelligent recap: This feature will help a user get automatically generated meeting notes, recommended tasks, and personalized highlights. There will be AI-generated chapters that will break down the meeting into sections. The AI will also make chapters based on the meeting transcript. 2. Personalized timeline markers: The AI will record when a user may drop in or out of a call and provide corresponding markers. It will also mention when a user’s name was mentioned and when a screen was shared. Accordingly, there will be speaker timeline markers to show who spoke what and when. “Speaker timeline markers are intelligently organized by who you work most closely with, so you’ll never miss feedback shared from your manager in a meeting again,” said the blog. 3. Minutes of the meeting: ChatGPT will also be listening in on the meeting conversation and providing…
Microsoft Teams Premium to incorporate ChatGPT: 4 key take aways
A summary look at the new features already shows that confidential meetings via Teams are now going to be thoroughly analysed by AIs
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
The provisions around grievance redressal in the Data Protection Bill "stands to be dangerously sparse and nugatory on various counts."
