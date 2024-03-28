wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , ,

Google looking to acquire land in Navi Mumbai for its captive data center in India: Report

Google is currently undergoing the necessary procedures for the leasehold land, which is presently under the ownership of the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation.

Published

Google, owned by Alphabet Inc, is currently engaged in advanced negotiations to secure a 22.5-acre land parcel in Navi Mumbai’s Juinagar. The strategic move aims to establish Google’s maiden captive data center within India, as per a report by Economic Times.

The report indicates that the California-based company is currently undergoing the necessary procedures for the leasehold land, which is presently under the ownership of the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC). Originally designated for Herdillia Chemicals, the lease rights for the plot are currently held by Gramercy Trade Industries, based in Pune.

The potential transaction is estimated to be valued at approximately Rs 850 crore, factoring in prevailing property rates in the surrounding locality along with MIDC’s transfer charges, as disclosed by the aforementioned report.

It further stated that the deal was reaching its final stages and may be concluded quite soon. The captive data center in question is expected to have a capacity of several hundred megawatts due to the size of the land parcel, the report also added.

Queries sent via email to Google have remained unanswered, while Gramercy Trade Industries has opted not to comment on the matter.

Major players in the technology sector such as Google, Microsoft, and Amazon are increasingly establishing hyperscale data centers across India, capitalizing on the burgeoning market fueled by a surge in digitalization post-pandemic.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Dahiya emphasized that India’s robust submarine cable infrastructure linking Mumbai and Chennai to key global regions such as Singapore, Southeast Asia, Europe, and the Middle East has positioned the country as an attractive destination for data center development and investment within the Asia-Pacific region.

The demand for data centers in India is poised to escalate rapidly, propelled by the escalating consumption of data, the digital transformation of the economy, the advent of 5G technology, and prevailing data localization imperatives. Additionally, the anticipated growth in over-the-top (OTT) video streaming, online gaming, augmented reality, and digital commerce propelled by 5G is expected to fuel data usage.

The growing inclination towards India among prominent data center operators is closely tied to local data localization regulations and governmental efforts to streamline regulations, expedite approvals, and fortify infrastructure in a time-efficient manner.

Also Read:

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
Discover more:, , ,
Written By

Free Reads

News

Toll Plazas may soon disappear, replaced with GPS chips

With GPS in every car, India's toll collection is going high-tech.

28 mins ago

News

Google looking to acquire land in Navi Mumbai for its captive data center in India: Report

Google is currently undergoing the necessary procedures for the leasehold land, which is presently under the ownership of the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation.

2 hours ago

News

Video: Why the Indian government’s plan to roll out Direct to Mobile is redundant

The pilot project for which is being launched in 19 cities this year, with a plan to launch a full-fledged rollout next year.

2 hours ago

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Response to NPCI CEO’s comments that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities

NPCI CEO Dilip Asbe recently said that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities. But following this advice could...

February 29, 2024

News

Views: The opportunities and challenges for PhonePe’s Indus Appstore

Notably, Indus Appstore will allow app developers to use third-party billing systems for in-app billing without having to pay any commission to Indus, a...

February 22, 2024

News

Views: Why Rapido is moving to subscription model

The existing commission-based model, which companies like Uber and Ola have used for a long time and still stick to, has received criticism from...

February 19, 2024

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ