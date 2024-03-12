While Western countries prefer digital content over broadcast, India’s preference for a mix of streaming and broadcast content makes Indians the perfect clientele for Connected TV platforms, said Shalini Pai, Vice President and General Manager for TV Platforms at Google, during the FICCI Frames event. Pai said that Connected TV’s potential to provide the same varied content to a global audience appeals to Indian consumer behaviors. She talked about how Google is also keen to bring in local content for the Indian diaspora in multiple languages on Connected TV. What is Connected TV? It is a smart TV that is integrated with the internet and offers both streaming as well as broadcast content to users. It is a form of Internet of Things (IoT) device that is linked to a network of connected devices. According to Pai, a major focus for Google right now is to use such devices to ensure end-to-end connectivity for users. “How do we make sure that journey is end-to-end connected? How do we make sure as our users come from their cars, on their phones, to their homes, how does that journey continue in very seamless and incredibly exciting ways? So that really is the connected TV revolution that we're working on,” she said. All TVs can be turned into Connected TVs: Pai said that all TVs now come with internet capabilities and the required chip to connect the device to the internet. “I would say it started happening five years ago, the last year.…
India’s content appetite perfect for Connected TV: Google TV Platforms Vice President at FICCI Frames 2024
The Vice-Preisdents said Connected TV’s potential to provide the same varied content to a global audience appeals to Indian consumer behaviour
