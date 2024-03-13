wordpress blog stats
Google Announces Expansion of Google Cloud Generative AI Healthcare Services

As per Google, the integration of Vertex AI with MedLM, Google’s “family of foundation models”, will assist healthcare professionals in generating summaries of patient records and highlighting important points that the clinician needs to know.

Published

Google Cloud is integrating its Vertex AI Search tool with MedLM and Healthcare Data Engine (HDE) to expand the scope of its generative AI healthcare services, Google announced in a blogpost on March 13. Additionally, the company is also increasing access to its HDE and working on introducing new capabilities for MedLM for customers to test.

Integration with MedLM: Vertex AI Search is a Search feature offered by Google, which the company says can be a component of any generative AI application to improve performance of such apps that are built on data of a specific enterprise. The company is now integrating Vertex AI with MedLM, Google’s “family of foundation models” for the health care industry. According to the blog, this will assist healthcare professionals in generating summaries of patient records and highlighting important points that the clinician needs to know. Since Vertex AI searches an organization’s data, its generative AI outputs will include and reference this internal information, simplifying output verification for users.

Increasing access to Healthcare Data Engine (HDE): Google Cloud is expanding the availability of its Healthcare Data Engine (HDE) for countries around the world. The HDE service is meant for assisting in generating a “longitudinal patient record across siloed data” to power generative AI applications. The HDE service will be available to users based on pay-as-you-go pricing model. Google is also introducing a new data mapping tool called Data Mapper for making it easier to add and map data into the HDE.

New features for MedLM: Google is introducing new capabilities to its MedLM tool for early customer testing. These include features for classification of chest x-rays for operational, screening, and diagnostics use cases, and adding a task-specific API called Condition Summary.

Why it matters:

The automation of essential tasks in critical sectors like healthcare, using generative AI, may still encounter skepticism. Generative AI tools like ChatGPT and automated speech recognition tools that synthesise text or speech and generate outputs have exhibited tendencies to produce incorrect and biased information. Advancements in using AI for healthcare delivery need to be critically examined regarding credibility and authenticity of information.

How is AI being tested by healthcare businesses?

In its blogpost, Google informed that organisations like HCA Healthcare, Highmark Health, MEDITECH, Oscar Health, and Telus Health are using generative AI services for operational tasks, and for delivering personalised health care. For example, MEDITECH has integrated AI into its Electronic Health Record system for searching and summarising data and is also working with Google Cloud to support auto-generation of clinical documentation at critical points in clinician workflow.

In December 2023, Google had said that several healthcare companies have been testing MedLM for various organisational tasks and are looking to expand the scope of its application. For example, physicians in US-based HCA Healthcare have been using an app called Augmedix, which also uses MedLM on Vertex AI, for creating medical notes that are then reviewed by the team before they are transferred to the hospital’s electronic health record.

