Google partners with Indian news publishers and fact checkers to combat deep fakes

Google announced a partnership with Shakti, India Election Fact-Checking Collective in enabling the detection of deep fakes and misinformation ahead of the upcoming general elections. Starting March 1, till the end of the election period, Google will provide fact checkers and Indian language content publishers with a collaborative platform to share fact checks, research resources and alerts on elections-related viral misinformation and deepfakes. Google will also provide news organizations and fact checkers with essential training in advanced fact-checking methodologies, deepfake detection, and Google tools like the Fact Check Explorer. Once something has been fact checked, partnered Indian publishers would amplify fact checked information on their platforms.

This development comes shortly after Google and other major tech companies including Adobe, Microsoft, Meta and TikTok signed an accord to combat the deceptive use of artificial intelligence (AI) in 2024 with the intent to curb deepfakes of political candidates, election officials, and other key stakeholders. The partnership was announced the same day as Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) set out an advisory to intermediaries and platforms which required them to ensure that their services do not permit any bias or discrimination or threaten the integrity of the electoral process via the use of AI models.

What is Shakti?

Shakti is a consortium of Indian fact-checkers and news publishers made up of the Misinformation Combat Alliance, The Quint, India Today Group, Boom and the Press Trust of India, to name a few.

Notably, a member of the Shakti consortium, the Misinformation Combat Alliance, has recently also partnered with Meta to launch a dedicated fact-checking helpline on WhatsApp to combat the spread of deepfakes. The helpline, which is available in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, will allow users to flag deepfakes to a WhatsApp chatbot.

