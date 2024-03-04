wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , ,

Google partners with Indian news publishers and fact checkers to combat deep fakes

Google will also provide news organizations and fact checkers with essential training in advanced fact-checking methodologies, deepfake detection, and Google tools like the Fact Check Explorer.

Published

Google announced a partnership with Shakti, India Election Fact-Checking Collective in enabling the detection of deep fakes and misinformation ahead of the upcoming general elections. Starting March 1, till the end of the election period, Google will provide fact checkers and Indian language content publishers with a collaborative platform to share fact checks, research resources and alerts on elections-related viral misinformation and deepfakes. Google will also provide news organizations and fact checkers with essential training in advanced fact-checking methodologies, deepfake detection, and Google tools like the Fact Check Explorer. Once something has been fact checked, partnered Indian publishers would amplify fact checked information on their platforms.

This development comes shortly after Google and other major tech companies including Adobe, Microsoft, Meta and TikTok signed an accord to combat the deceptive use of artificial intelligence (AI) in 2024 with the intent to curb deepfakes of political candidates, election officials, and other key stakeholders. The partnership was announced the same day as Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) set out an advisory to intermediaries and platforms which required them to ensure that their services do not permit any bias or discrimination or threaten the integrity of the electoral process via the use of AI models.

What is Shakti?

Shakti is a consortium of Indian fact-checkers and news publishers made up of  the Misinformation Combat Alliance, The Quint, India Today Group, Boom and the Press Trust of India, to name a few.

Notably, a member of the Shakti consortium, the Misinformation Combat Alliance, has recently also partnered with Meta to launch a dedicated fact-checking helpline on WhatsApp to combat the spread of deepfakes. The helpline, which is available in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, will allow users to flag deepfakes to a WhatsApp chatbot.

Also read:

 

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

 

Discover more:, , , , ,
Written By

Free Reads

News

NCPCR calls for MeitY to take action against ULLU for explicit content

The Commission received complaints against ULLU by the group ‘Gems of Bollywood’,  for sharing “extremely obscene and objectionable content secretively to its subscribers, including...

9 mins ago

News

Dhruv Rathee Proposes To Blur Visuals Referring to Dabur’s ‘Real’ Fruit Juice In Video For Amicable Settlement: Report

This case highlights a curious intersection of copyright and critique in the digital content world.

46 mins ago

News

Google partners with Indian news publishers and fact checkers to combat deep fakes

Google will also provide news organizations and fact checkers with essential training in advanced fact-checking methodologies, deepfake detection, and Google tools like the Fact...

3 hours ago

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Response to NPCI CEO’s comments that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities

NPCI CEO Dilip Asbe recently said that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities. But following this advice could...

4 days ago

News

Views: The opportunities and challenges for PhonePe’s Indus Appstore

Notably, Indus Appstore will allow app developers to use third-party billing systems for in-app billing without having to pay any commission to Indus, a...

February 22, 2024

News

Views: Why Rapido is moving to subscription model

The existing commission-based model, which companies like Uber and Ola have used for a long time and still stick to, has received criticism from...

February 19, 2024

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ