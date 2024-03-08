E-commerce platform Flipkart is looking to expand into the quick commerce sector according to Entrackr. According to their sources, Flipkart is planning to introduce 10-15 minute deliveries in cities like Bengaluru, Delhi (NCR) and Hyderabad in two months, putting it in competition, with delivery apps like Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, and Zepto who have already expanded its catalogue to capture the quick commerce sector boom. “Over the past few months, we have made several investments to enhance our delivery capabilities, including adding same-day delivery in 20 cities. This covers mobiles, essential items, electronics, home appliances, fashion, books and lifestyle products.” - Flipkart spokesperson said to Entrackr. The e-commerce giant said it is trying to satisfy customers with more such features, which can add "value, selection and speed" to online shopping experiences. This move should be seen in the backdrop of recent reports suggesting that the quick commerce sector will grow at a 10-15X rate by 2025, eating up a major portion of the e-commerce market. Flipkart adapting to the changing dynamics of e-commerce Earlier in 2020, Flipkart entered the hyperlocal delivery services sector by launching a separate vertical called Flipkart Quick for instant grocery deliveries from nearby stores which was later expanded to include medicines and other consumer goods. The 90-minute delivery service, was a response, to the surge in consumer demand for app-based delivery during the lockdown. The service first went live in Bengaluru and expanded to other Indian cities. Reportedly, the company had ambitions to expand into 200 cities. However,…
Flipkart considering a quick commerce platform to counter Blinkit and Zepto
Walmart-owned Indian ecommerce platform is cashing in the booming quick commerce sector by introducing 10-15 minutes delivery service in 20 cities.
