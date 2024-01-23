Video: How E-commerce TDS Will Apply to entities on ONDC Marketplace

Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) is quickly picking up pace with new cities and hundreds of new merchants joining the network every week. A recent circular from the Indian government has a significant impact on all these entities as it lays out how the 1% e-commerce TDS applies when there are multiple entities involved in a transaction (as is the case in ONDC with buyer app, seller app, logistics provider, etc. all being involved in a single transaction) and when there are multiple fees involved. Additionally, the guidelines also explain how TDS is computed for discounted products whether it’s the seller discounting the product or if the platform or a bank is discounting it.

In this video, we break down what the circular says and how the 1% TDS applies in various scenarios.

Watch the video here:

