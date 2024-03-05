Flipkart launches UPI services in partnership with Axis Bank

E-commerce marketplace Flipkart on March 3 launched UPI services in partnership with Axis Bank. Users who register for Flipkart UPI will get an @fkaxis handle and can use the same for fund transfers and payments using the Flipkart app. It will initially be available to Android users, the company said.

Flipkart also said that it will create a new loyalty program for its UPI users wherein they get rewards in the form of Supercoins, cashback, and other benefits for using Flipkart UPI.

The UPI landscape is currently dominated by Phonepe and Google Pay, which command over 83% of the market. While others like Paytm and WhatsApp are trying to gain some of this market share, they still lag significantly. Moreover, Paytm’s UPI services were recently restricted as part of RBI’s crackdown on Paytm Payments Bank. It will be interesting to see how Flipkart fares in this space. Given that it has over 500 million customers, it has a large user base that it can tap into.

Notably, the UPI market leader, Phonepe, is a sister company of Flipkart as both of them are owned by Walmart. Phonepe until recently used to be a part of Flipkart before it was spun off into a separate entity. Both Flipkart and Phonepe have been stepping on each other’s toes in recent months. Flipkart got into the consumer lending business before the finance-focused Phonepe, and Phonepe joined ONDC, an e-commerce initiative, that could be directly challenging Flipkart. It will be interesting to see how this plays out in the long run, but here is an insightful article on The crisscrossing paths of Flipkart and PhonePe by Anand J for MoneyControl.