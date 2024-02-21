wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

Flipkart in talks to acquire delivery platform Dunzo: Report

Flipkart at the moment remains unsure of precisely what it would be able to take over if it were to acquire Dunzo, which has several intellectual property (IP) relationships with Reliance Retail.

Published

Walmart-backed e-commerce company Flipkart has been in talks to acquire delivery platform Dunzo in recent weeks, according to a report by TechCrunch. Talks of this acquisition come as Dunzo struggled to raise cash flow and staff payroll in 2023. The acquisition deal is yet to be finalized with Flipkart being unsure of precisely what it would be able to take over if it were to acquire Dunzo, which has several intellectual property (IP) relationships with Reliance Retail. Reliance Retail, which picked up a 25.8% stake in Dunzo for $200 million back in 2022, has not yet approved the deal.

Dunzo started in 2014 as a hyperlocal, app-based delivery platform that picked and dropped packages but has since expanded to delivering groceries and food. Interestingly, Flipkart opened its own hyperlocal commerce service, Flipkart Quick, in 2020. The service was first launched in Bangalore and later expanded to other cities like Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Hyderabad, Pune, Lucknow, and Mangaluru. The company reportedly had a goal of expanding Flipkart Quick to 200 cities by the end of 2022. However, instead of scaling up, the hyperlocal commerce service was scaled down from 14 cities to only 2. According to an Inc42 report, Flipkart scaled down the service due to a decision to realign priorities to its next-day grocery delivery platform ‘Flipkart Supermart’. Acquiring Dunzo could be Flipkart’s attempt to re-enter the hyperlocal commerce space.

What is the market situation of other hyperlocal commerce platforms?

While Dunzo has been struggling to raise funds, its competitors in the space, like Zomato’s BlinkIt, seem to be faring well. As of December 2023, BlinkIt has seen a 103% year-on-year rise in gross order value. Zomato says that BlinkIt’s losses have been declining and that it expects the platform to reach break-even adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) by the first quarter of fiscal year 2025. Similarly, Swiggy is preparing for an initial public offering (IPO) this year with plans to raise over $1 billion.

Also read:

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

Free Reads

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why Rapido is moving to subscription model

The existing commission-based model, which companies like Uber and Ola have used for a long time and still stick to, has received criticism from...

2 days ago

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ