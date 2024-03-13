wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , , , , , ,

Apple to allow EU App developers to distribute apps directly on their website

Apple’s added features to allow EU app developers to distribute apps from their own websites in order to comply with EU DMA

Published

In a significant development, Apple has granted EU app developers the ability to distribute their iOS apps directly to users from the websites owned by the developers. In other words, users can download iOS apps from the browser directly,  similar to what's already available on Android. This new Web Distribution Feature will be available with a software update "later this spring", Apple said in a statement issued on March 12. Why it matters? Until last week, Apple users could only download iOS apps from the official App Store and these apps could only process purchases using Apple’s in-app purchase system. But thanks to the Digital Markets Act (DMA), the new competition law in the EU that went into effect on March 7, Apple has started allowing the distribution of apps through alternative app stores and the use of alternative payment systems in the EU. However, the concessions given by Apple come with major caveats, which have been criticised by app developers. How will the Web Distribution Feature affect developers? The Web Distribution Feature, which is yet another measure to comply with the DMA, also comes with many caveats that make them unattractive to developers: The developer must be based in the EU. The developer must have a "good standing" in the Apple Developer Program for two continuous years or more. The developer must have an app with more than one million annual installs on iOS in the EU in the prior calendar year. The developer must be registered with Apple and…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Free Reads

News

Google Announces Expansion of Google Cloud Generative AI Healthcare Services

As per Google, the integration of Vertex AI with MedLM, Google’s “family of foundation models”, will assist healthcare professionals in generating summaries of patient...

52 seconds ago

News

Face-detecting CCTVs in coaches infringes fundamental right to privacy: IFF to Railways Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw

Digital rights group IFF writes to Ashwini Vaishnaw for withdrawal of face-detecting cameras in railway coaches

11 mins ago

News

Apple to allow EU App developers to distribute apps directly on their website

Apple's added features to allow EU app developers to distribute apps from their own websites in order to comply with EU DMA

2 hours ago

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Response to NPCI CEO’s comments that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities

NPCI CEO Dilip Asbe recently said that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities. But following this advice could...

February 29, 2024

News

Views: The opportunities and challenges for PhonePe’s Indus Appstore

Notably, Indus Appstore will allow app developers to use third-party billing systems for in-app billing without having to pay any commission to Indus, a...

February 22, 2024

News

Views: Why Rapido is moving to subscription model

The existing commission-based model, which companies like Uber and Ola have used for a long time and still stick to, has received criticism from...

February 19, 2024

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ