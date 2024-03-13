Apple to allow EU App developers to distribute apps directly on their website

In a significant development, Apple has granted EU app developers the ability to distribute their iOS apps directly to users from the websites owned by the developers. In other words, users can download iOS apps from the browser directly, similar to what's already available on Android. This new Web Distribution Feature will be available with a software update "later this spring", Apple said in a statement issued on March 12. Why it matters? Until last week, Apple users could only download iOS apps from the official App Store and these apps could only process purchases using Apple’s in-app purchase system. But thanks to the Digital Markets Act (DMA), the new competition law in the EU that went into effect on March 7, Apple has started allowing the distribution of apps through alternative app stores and the use of alternative payment systems in the EU. However, the concessions given by Apple come with major caveats, which have been criticised by app developers. How will the Web Distribution Feature affect developers? The Web Distribution Feature, which is yet another measure to comply with the DMA, also comes with many caveats that make them unattractive to developers: The developer must be based in the EU. The developer must have a "good standing" in the Apple Developer Program for two continuous years or more. The developer must have an app with more than one million annual installs on iOS in the EU in the prior calendar year. The developer must be registered with Apple and…
