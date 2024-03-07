Apple Terminates Epic Games’ Developer Account in the EU

Fortnite-maker Epic Games has revealed that Apple has terminated its developer account in the EU, just weeks after approving it. In a letter sent to Epic Games, Apple called the company "verifiably untrustworthy" and cited the numerous comments made by Epic CEO Tim Sweeney criticising Apple's compliance with the EU's Digital Markets Act (DMA). Epic Games had applied for the developer account through Apple's official process. Earlier in January, Apple announced a major overhaul to its App Store policy, allowing alternative app marketplaces (third-party app stores) and payment systems in the EU. These changes were announced to comply with the DMA, but many developers, including Epic Games, criticised Apple's compliance policy alleging that the terms and conditions in the new App Store policy will deter developers from choosing other alternatives. Despite criticising Apple, the Fortnite-maker decided to launch, the Epic Games Store for iOS in Europe, as an alternative app store and secured a developer account under the name 'Epic Games Sweden AB'. However, Apple later refused to provide Epic with a DMA consultation despite providing the same to other developers. "In the past, Epic has entered into agreements with Apple and then broken them. [...] Recently, you have described our DMA compliance plan as 'hot garbage,' a 'horror show,' and a 'devious new instance of Malicious Compliance.' And you have complained about what you called 'Junk Fees' and 'Apple taxes'. Your colorful criticism of our DMA compliance plan, coupled with Epic's past practice of intentionally violating contractual provisions with…

