App developers under the Coalition for App Fairness (CAF) have asked the European Commission to reject Apple's "sham" compliance with the Digital Markets Act (DMA), noting that the plan has various discrepancies and is a guise to maintain market dominance at the expense of European consumers and developers. The DMA, which went into force on March 7, is the new competition law in the EU that requires Apple and other designated large tech platforms, known as gatekeepers, to open up their ecosystem to competition. To comply with this law, Apple has started allowing alternative app marketplaces (third-party app stores) and alternative payment systems for iOS users in the EU. Until this point, iOS apps could only be downloaded from the official App Store and these apps could only process purchases using Apple’s in-app purchase system. However, the concessions by Apple come with caveats. For instance, even when developers use alternative payment systems or app stores, they have to pay Apple fees. In some cases, developers end up paying much more to Apple under the new policy. For these reasons, developers like Epic Games, Spotify, and others have asked the European Commission to look into the matter. What the DMA says vs what Apple has done The Coalition for App Fairness has shared a provision-by-provision breakdown of the discrepancies between DMA and Apple's compliance policies: Definitions for context Gatekeeper: The term used by the DMA for designated large online platforms that provide important services to EU consumers and businesses. Apple, Google, Facebook, Meta,…
App developers break down discrepancies in Apple’s “sham” Digital Markets Act compliance
App developers in Europe have called out Apple’s DMA compliance policy, calling it a ‘sham’ to maintain market dominance.
MediaNama's mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
