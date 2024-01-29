Apple on January 25 announced the biggest overhaul to its iOS and App Store policies yet, allowing alternative app marketplaces (third-party app stores) and payment systems in the EU. These changes are in response to the EU's new Digital Markets Act (DMA), which goes into effect in March and requires Apple and other designated large tech platforms to open up their ecosystem to competition. At first glance, this appears positive for developers as they seem to have more choices and reduced commissions, which is what they've been fighting for all along, but once you delve into the changes, you will find many strings attached to the new policies. Popular developers including Spotify and Epic Games have sharply criticised Apple because of this. What are the two options available for app developers who serve EU customers? Going forward, app developers that serve users in the EU, have the following two options: Option 1: Stick to the existing App Store regime Under this option, app developers stick to the status quo: Distribute apps on the App Store Use Apple's in-app purchase system for payment processing Pay Apple a commission between 15 to 30 percent Developers who would like to continue with this existing regime do not need to take any further action. Option 2: Adopt the new regime Under this option, app developers have multiple choices: Alternative marketplace: Distribute apps through the App Store and/or an alternative app marketplace. Alternative app marketplaces can be downloaded from the marketplace developer's website. Alternative payment…
News
Explained: Apple’s new App Store policy in the EU and why some developers are unhappy with it
At first glance, Apple’s policy change appears to provide developers with more choices and reduced commissions. But some big names such as Spotify and Epic Games say the changes appear to be little more than mere wordplay.
Latest Headlines
- Jana Sena’s Pawan Kalyan raises privacy concerns around AP Caste Census data collection January 29, 2024
- Meta Advocates for Interoperability and Collaboration in India’s Regulatory Framework for the Metaverse January 29, 2024
- Indian companies can now list their shares in international stock exchanges located in GIFT City, Gujarat January 29, 2024
- Explained: Apple’s new App Store policy in the EU and why some developers are unhappy with it January 29, 2024
- Netflix Flags Generative AI as a Competitive Threat in Entertainment January 29, 2024
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...
News
Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...
News
RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.
News
Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point
Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...
News
The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...