wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , , , ,

Explained: Apple’s new App Store policy in the EU and why some developers are unhappy with it

At first glance, Apple’s policy change appears to provide developers with more choices and reduced commissions. But some big names such as Spotify and Epic Games say the changes appear to be little more than mere wordplay.

Published

Source: Apple Press Release

Apple on January 25 announced the biggest overhaul to its iOS and App Store policies yet, allowing alternative app marketplaces (third-party app stores) and payment systems in the EU. These changes are in response to the EU's new Digital Markets Act (DMA), which goes into effect in March and requires Apple and other designated large tech platforms to open up their ecosystem to competition. At first glance, this appears positive for developers as they seem to have more choices and reduced commissions, which is what they've been fighting for all along, but once you delve into the changes, you will find many strings attached to the new policies. Popular developers including Spotify and Epic Games have sharply criticised Apple because of this. What are the two options available for app developers who serve EU customers? Going forward, app developers that serve users in the EU, have the following two options: Option 1: Stick to the existing App Store regime Under this option, app developers stick to the status quo: Distribute apps on the App Store Use Apple's in-app purchase system for payment processing Pay Apple a commission between 15 to 30 percent Developers who would like to continue with this existing regime do not need to take any further action. Option 2: Adopt the new regime  Under this option, app developers have multiple choices: Alternative marketplace: Distribute apps through the App Store and/or an alternative app marketplace. Alternative app marketplaces can be downloaded from the marketplace developer's website. Alternative payment…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , , , , , ,
Written By

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ