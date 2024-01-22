wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

EU Plans New Laws for AI Music Labeling and Deep Fake Regulation

European Union’s new laws would also require streaming platforms to make their algorithms and recommendation tools transparent, to prevent various unfair practices.

Published

Members of the European Parliament have voted in favor of creating a new legal framework for the music streaming sector. This new framework will require platforms to inform the listeners when the songs they are listening to are artificial intelligence (AI)-generated music and urge for deep fakes to be curbed. It would also require streaming platforms to make their algorithms and recommendation tools transparent, to prevent unfair practices, like manipulation of streaming figures. Such practices are allegedly used to reduce artists’ fees. This framework is meant to address the revenue allocation imbalances in the music streaming industry which leave artists with low compensation.

This isn’t the first time that the EU has flagged its concerns about deep fakes. Back in September last year, the European Commission’s Vice President Vera Jourova raised alarm about the potential of realistic AI products for creating and disseminating disinformation. She had urged platforms to provide efficient safeguards for this in the context of elections.

Concerns surrounding a deep fake election are rising in other parts of the world as well. In India, the IT Ministry recently announced its plans to update its platform governance laws (the IT Rules, 2021) to regulate generative artificial intelligence (AI) and artificial intelligence companies.

Is content labeling the solution?

According to a researcher at UC Berkeley, Gautham Koorma, labeling content as it comes onto a platform can pose a variety of challenges. “The computational complexity associated with [labeling], when you’re uploading a video, every time you have to analyze it using many models, plus even if you do that, the accuracy is relatively not at the level that they would want to productionize,” he explained at MediaNama’s recent discussion on deep fakes and democracy.

Further, even if the companies were to spend the money and put in place labeling systems at source, this solution would only have success on the streaming service. Koorma explained that when a piece of content is uploaded on social media it becomes much harder to detect whether or not it is a deep fake. “When you upload an audio clip to Facebook, or when you send it on WhatsApp, each of these platforms do something that’s called transcoding, essentially changing the bit rate, changing some properties of the media. And once that happens, we see that the accuracy of detection drops a lot,” he had explained. So, even if YouTube music labels a song as AI-generated if that song is downloaded using the plethora of YouTube downloaders circulating on the internet and uploaded on a social media platform, the purpose of labeling would be defeated. The re-upload would also make it harder for detection tools to accurately tell whether the song was AI-generated or not.

Also read:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

 

Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ