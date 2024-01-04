wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , ,

Report: IT Ministry May Bring Amendments to IT Rules, 2021, to Regulate AI, Deep Fakes

The new provisions may mandate that platforms train their AI language models or algorithms to be bias-free, with parameters for bias including caste, community, national security, and religion, The Economic Times reported.

Published

The Indian government may soon introduce amendments to its platform governance laws to regulate generative artificial intelligence (AI) and artificial intelligence companies, The Economic Times reported today, citing unnamed official sources. The IT Rules, 2021, currently outline various consumer safety measures that digital platforms operating in India are expected to follow.

The new provisions may mandate that platforms train their AI language models or algorithms to be bias-free, with parameters for bias reportedly including caste, community, national security, and religion; consultations may be held to scope out additional parameters as well. Officials added that AI systems should also “undergo sandbox” and thus be stress-tested to ensure they’re bias-free, before hitting the market.

The rules may also bar inherently biased AI language models or algorithms from being launched for open use. This includes technologies trained on “such datasets which give out biased answers”.

The amendments may also cover tackling deep fakes and synthetic content, a hot-button regulatory issue that saw the IT Ministry hold multiple industry consultations over the last few weeks to address their proliferation. The sources added that the rules will also cover loan apps, and introduce mandates to prevent platforms from hosting apps that do not have requisite regulatory approvals.

What moves has the government made to regulate AI so far? The Indian government appears to be thinking through its approach to regulating artificial intelligence, although these are the larger updates we’ve gleaned so far:

  • April 2023: In a parliamentary reply, Union Minister for IT Ashwini Vaishnaw claimed that the government isn’t “considering bringing a law or regulating the growth of artificial intelligence in the country”. However, Vaishnaw acknowledged that AI can pose ethical risks, highlighting concerns first mentioned in 2018’s National Strategy for AI, like biased decision-making, privacy harms, lack of transparency over systems, and more.
  • May 2023: During a consultation in Mumbai, Minister of State for IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that the upcoming Digital India Bill will include rules to regulate artificial intelligence and “intermediaries that are high-risk AI”. The law is expected to replace the Information and Technology Act, 2000, the parent legislation from which the IT Rules, 2021, are derived. The law is expected to be released after the 2024 general elections.
  • August 2023: A draft of India’s (now-passed) data protection law proposed in August stated that it won’t apply to a user’s personal data that is made or caused to be made publicly available. As we reported at the time, this meant that “AI services like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google Bard might be able to scrape publicly available personal data from the internet to train their models without any consent or without adhering to any other provisions of the Bill”.
  • November 2023: Chandrasekhar also claimed that users aggrieved by the biases of AI services like Google Bard could file a “police complaint” against them. Additionally, platforms generating biased content would lose their safe harbour protections under Indian law (safe harbour protects platforms from being held liable for the third-party content they host provided they comply with local regulations). Chandrasekhar argued that this is because the IT Rules place safety and trust obligations on platforms—and creating bias would violate these provisions.
  • December 2023: Addressing a parliamentary question, Chandrasekhar said Central and state governments have begun working on standardising responsible AI development guidelines, and to use and promote the adoption of these best practices (an answer repeated earlier in parliament the year too). Responding to a separate matter on whether the government would bring rules to regulate AI, Chandrasekhar said frameworks for emerging technologies were needed to set guardrails. He added that India’s recently-passed personal data protection law, and the IT Rules, 2021, may help address AI-related harms and instil platform accountability.

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

Read more

Discover more:, , , , ,
Written By

I'm interested in stories that explore how countries use the law to govern technology—and what this tells us about how they perceive tech and its impacts on society. To chat, for feedback, or to leave a tip: aarathi@medianama.com

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ