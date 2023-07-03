Why Tech Companies in Europe want EU Lawmakers to Revise the Recently Adopted AI Act

Founders of major tech companies and industry giants in the European Union have called for a revision of the latest version of the EU Artificial Intelligence (AI) Act claiming that the current draft legislation would “jeopardise Europe’s competitiveness and technological sovereignty” in the generative AI sector, in an open letter to the representatives of the European Commission, the European Council, and the European Parliament, TechCrunch reported on June 30. According to the letter reproduced by TechCrunch, the companies recommend the formation of an EU regulatory body with industry experts to monitor the adoption of the law in sync with technological developments and also keep the risks in check. The signatories of the letter include executives from at least 150 businesses and European industry giants such as Siemens, Airbus, Renault, Heineken and investors including, Blablacar, Criteo, Felix Capital, OneRagTime VC, Mistral AI, Ventech, Atomico VC and La Familglia VC. The European Parliament on June 14, 2023, after years of negotiations, adopted the Artificial Intelligence Act, proposed in 2021. The draft legislation is under consultation before its induction. The EU has followed a “risk-based” approach to regulating AI, placing a higher level of scrutiny on high-risk AI systems. Read a summary of the AI Act here. Why it matters: The EU AI Act is presented as a comprehensive law for stringent AI regulation. Countries worldwide are already witnessing the role of Big Tech in undesirable socio-political developments around the world, especially when it comes to algorithm-related harms such as misinformation, bias, discrimination,…

Please subscribe login to read the full story.