11 Talking Points from MediaNama’s ‘Deep Fakes and Democracy’ Discussion #NAMA

In light of approaching elections this year, MediaNama held a ‘Deep Fakes and Democracy’ event on January 17, 2024. The experts speaking at MediaNama’s event have had varying experiences with the phenomenon of deep fakes owing to its perception in the field of research, fact-checking, cybersecurity, etc. Most speakers agreed that the current methods to address the issue of deep fakes are insufficient. However, what caught our team’s attention was each speaker’s argument on why a certain method would fail and how. Some speakers even went as far as to question whether deep fakes deserve to be looked through the single lens of threat. Impressed by their takes on the topic, here’s a list of talking points collated by our team, highlighting some of the most interesting points from the discussion. The problem isn’t the deep fake, it is the flood of misinformation [Kamya Pandey] While a lot of concern has been raised about how real-seeming deep fakes could lead to the spread of misinformation, Shivam Shankar Singh, Data Analyst and Campaign Consultant, pointed out during our discussion that sophisticated deep fakes aren’t really required. During the election period, political parties essentially flood a user’s timeline with information that frames a candidate in a certain light, for instance, with corruption charges. The only thing a deep fake could accomplish is making it easier to generate diverse kinds of misinformation to alter a user’s perception of reality. Further, the election commission of India is also flooded with reports of these deep…

