11 Talking Points from MediaNama’s ‘Deep Fakes and Democracy’ Discussion #NAMA

Top 11 talking points highlighting some of the most interesting insights from our recently held discussion on ‘Deep fakes and Democracy’.

Published

This image was generated using DALL-E

In light of approaching elections this year, MediaNama held a ‘Deep Fakes and Democracy’ event on January 17, 2024. The experts speaking at MediaNama’s event have had varying experiences with the phenomenon of deep fakes owing to its perception in the field of research, fact-checking, cybersecurity, etc. Most speakers agreed that the current methods to address the issue of deep fakes are insufficient. However, what caught our team’s attention was each speaker’s argument on why a certain method would fail and how. Some speakers even went as far as to question whether deep fakes deserve to be looked through the single lens of threat. Impressed by their takes on the topic, here’s a list of talking points collated by our team, highlighting some of the most interesting points from the discussion. The problem isn’t the deep fake, it is the flood of misinformation [Kamya Pandey] While a lot of concern has been raised about how real-seeming deep fakes could lead to the spread of misinformation, Shivam Shankar Singh, Data Analyst and Campaign Consultant, pointed out during our discussion that sophisticated deep fakes aren’t really required. During the election period, political parties essentially flood a user’s timeline with information that frames a candidate in a certain light, for instance, with corruption charges. The only thing a deep fake could accomplish is making it easier to generate diverse kinds of misinformation to alter a user’s perception of reality. Further, the election commission of India is also flooded with reports of these deep…

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

