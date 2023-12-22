wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, ,

Zomato denies media rumors of attempts to acquire Shiprocket

Zomato CEO said that while the company does not comment on media speculation, it’s making the exception this time considering the size of the deal mentioned.

Published

What’s the news: Responding to media reports of Zomato offering $2 billion to acquire Shiprocket, CEO Deepinder Goyal in a tweet clarified that the company has “no plans for any acquisition at this moment.”

“We have noticed that there are certain news articles circulating in the mainstream media with the subject ‘Zomato offers to acquire Shiprocket for $2 billion’. We deny this statement and would like to caution investors against such incorrect news floating in the market. We remain focused on our existing businesses with no plans for any acquisition at this moment,” said Goyal in his tweet.

Earlier, some media outlets had incorrectly said that Zomato offered the shipping startup around $2 billion (around Rs 16,600 crore). Goyal said that while the company does not comment on such speculation, it’s making the exception this time considering the size of the deal mentioned.

In November, Zomato reported a profit of Rs. 36 crore and an adjusted revenue of Rs.3,227 crore in Q2FY2024. Company representatives had also clarified to stakeholders that it planned to focus on existing business rather than acquiring new ventures. That being said, Zomato when discussing Blink It had also said it aims to have at least 100 new (net) stores within FY24, and exit March 2024 with around 480 stores.

Currently, Zomato is also dealing with demand notices from the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) along with Swiggy for alleged non-payment of GST worth over ₹400 crore.

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

Also Read:

Discover more:, ,
Written By

I'm interested in the shaping and strengthening of rights in the digital space. I cover cybersecurity, platform regulation, gig worker economy. In my free time, I'm either binge-watching an anime or off on a hike.

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ