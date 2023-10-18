wordpress blog stats
Zomato ties up with IRCTC for supply and delivery of food

IRCTC has previously partnered with online food aggregators such as ZoopIndia and Dominos Pizza, Pizza Hut and KFC, foodpanda, Travelkhana, and Hello Curry. Notably, not all of them has worked well for food aggregators.

Published

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is collaborating with Zomato to widen the range of food options available to railway passengers. Zomato will work with IRCTC on the supply and delivery of the food through IRCTC’s E-catering portal. The service will be available at five railway stations for now—New Delhi, Prayagraj, Kanpur, Lucknow, and Varanasi. IRCTC has previously partnered with online food aggregators ZoopIndia and Dominos Pizza, Pizza Hut and KFC, foodpanda, Travelkhana, Hello Curry. But not all of these partnerships worked out well for the food aggregators. In 2019, IRCTC approached the courts over food aggregators  TravelKhana and RailYatri for providing what it called "unauthorized" services. This was despite the fact that TravelKhana was under an e-catering agreement with IRCTC since 2016 right up to the time of the case. How this partnership turns out for Zomato is yet to be seen. Article continues below , you might also want to read: Zomato To Liquidate Its Subsidiary In Portugal, Further Shrinking Foreign Subsidiaries Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Zomato Liquidating Its Jordan Subsidiary Tiger Global Sells 100% Of Its Stake In Zomato Other Zomato Tie-ups: Besides tying up with IRCTC, Zomato is said to be making a debut in the logistics space. According to a report by the Economic Times, the company has launched a hyperlocal delivery service called Xtreme in almost all of the nearly 750-800 cities where Zomato offers food delivery. The service is open both to businesses and individual users, putting it in direct competition with…

