Tiger Global sells 100% of its stake in Zomato

This isn’t the first Indian company that Tiger Global has exited recently

Published

On August 28 2023, the American investment firm Tiger Global Management sold 100% of its stake in Zomato. The investment firm conducted the sale of its 1.44% stake in Zomato (1,23,486,408 shares) through its affiliate Internet Fund III Pte at a price of Rs.91.01 per share. 

The company first invested $100 million in Zomato back in 2020. It then increased its investments in the restaurant aggregator by investing another $50 million in 2021. According to a report by the Telegraph, Axis Mutual Fund, SBI Life Insurance Company, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, Founders Collective Fund, Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore, and Societe Generale have picked up Tiger Global’s shares.

One exit after another:

This isn’t the first Indian company that Tiger Global has exited recently. In July this year, the investment firm sold its shares in Flipkart to Walmart for $1.4 billion, according to a Moneycontrol report. It also exited the software as a service (SaaS) company FreshWorks this year, allegedly earning $1-$5 billion from the sale. 

Besides Tiger Global, reports suggest that another investor, Softbank Vision Growth Fund, also sold 100 million shares (1.17% equity) in Zomato at a rate of Rs 94 per share.

