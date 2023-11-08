Zomato Q2FY24 results: EBITDA Jumps to Rs. 41 Crore, Reversing Q2FY23 Loss

What’s the news: Zomato’s Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) for Q2FY2024 hit Rs. 41 crore following a profit of Rs. 12 crore in Q1FY2024 and a loss of Rs. 192 crore in Q2FY23, said Deepinder Goyal, CEO and Co-Founder of Zomato. As per the September shareholders’ letter, Zomato reported a profit of Rs. 36 crore and an adjusted revenue of Rs.3,227 crore in Q2FY2024.

Here’s what Zomato did to bring back profits: During the previous meeting in June, Zomato said that it improved the suffering adjusted EBITDA trend “by both cost side levers and revenue side levers, in addition to some accumulation of operating leverage due to growth in the business.” At the time, it had estimated that the business could get to 4-5 percent Adjusted EBITDA margin in near-future quarters. The company assessed that the upward trend was largely owing to: the demand recovery since February 2023, the seasonal benefit that comes with the first quarter of the financial year, more users opting for Zomato Gold that drove “higher frequency of ordering,” ensuring delivery partner availability in a quarter impacted by adverse weather. Zomato also brought in a platform fee as Q2FY24 began in the range of INR 2-5 per order, which is applicable to Gold members.

Now, with the significant turnaround, representatives said they anticipate further growth from monthly transacting users, as more low frequency customers start ordering frequently. Similarly, they plan to have at least 100 new (net) stores within FY24 and 480 stores in total by March 2024.

On Zomato

Festive period may not guarantee higher growth on orders: Shareholders were curious to know how the ongoing Cricket World Cup and festive period would impact the food delivery business in Q3FY24. However, Rakesh Ranjan, CEO of the food delivery business, said that the order volume may decrease during the next quarter.

“Festive period in Q3FY24 is usually a mixed bag for the food delivery business. While people order more around the festivals, at the same time, they also travel and eat-out more in this quarter. A lot of Indians also observe fasts during the Navratri festival and Shradh period (both of which are in Q3FY24 this year due to a late Diwali), which tend to dampen order volumes during the quarter. The Cricket World Cup should result in additional order volumes, but we think that the demand uptick would be limited to a handful of match days and hence, not very significant,” said Ranjan.

Goyal estimated the quarter-on-quarter Gross Order Value (GOV) growth in Q3FY2023 to be moderate – about 25-30 percent year-on-year GOV growth.

MTC to driver food delivery growth: The company also noted how an increase in both the monthly transacting customers (MTCs) and monthly ordering frequency drove the order growth. Of the two, it estimated that further growth in terms of food delivery will come from MTC growth, as more low frequency users order more often.

“In our business today, ~6 crore annual transacting customer (ATC) base translates to only about 1.8 crore MTC (about 30% of the ATC). As more of our ATC base start transacting every month, the 30% number will keep increasing, resulting in growth in MTC. On top of that, we will also keep adding new customers every month to the ATC base that will further drive the growth of MTC,” said Akshant Goyal, Chief Financial Officer of Zomato.

Zomato Gold order less profitable than non-Gold order

Goyal stated that the growth in monthly ordering frequency was due to growing Gold users who “tend to order more frequently compared to non-members.” Yet at the same time, he also said that “a Gold order is less profitable than a non-Gold order due to the impact of program benefits.”

Further, the cost per order is higher for the company due to higher delivery cost for longer distances, priority to Gold members during peak hours, a no-delay guarantee benefit for Gold members and low subscription fees.

“All of this results in Gold orders being meaningfully worse-off on contribution margin vis-à-vis non-Gold orders. However, that gap is starting to (and should continue to) narrow, driven by efficiencies across both pricing and cost of the program. Eventually we care more about growth in absolute Contribution profit (rather than contribution margin). The future upside of higher ordering frequency (which is visible once a customer becomes a Gold member) is what we are investing behind in the present,” said Goyal, while Rajan added that Zomato reported 3.8 million Gold members within three quarters since its launch.

On BlinkIt

Upward performance owing to low base effect: Another company representative said that BlinkIt enjoyed a 29 percent quarter-on-quarter GOV growth partly due to low base effect “given the temporary disruption in the business in the previous quarter.” The year-on-year GOV growth was 86 percent due to same store sales growth.

Festive period may help quick commerce: In contrast to food livery services, Goyal said that the festival season may drive stronger growth for quick commerce with major festivals like Navratri, Dussehra, Diwali etc. lined-up in the December quarter. As such, the company expects another high growth quarter from Blinkit.

28 new stores opened in Q2FY2023: The company reported a net addition of 28 new stores during the latest quarter, taking the overall store count to 411 stores. This was primarily done in response to higher demand in particular neighbourhoods, exceeding the capacity of the store, and to cover more neighbourhoods in the existing cities.

BlinkIt prepared for dip in aggregate margins from store expansion: Some stakeholders raised concerns about a fall in the aggregate margins in the business in light of the company’s plan to get 100 stores within FY24.

However, Albinder Dhindsa, Co-Founder of BlinkIt, replied, “Even if the aggregate margin falls as an outcome, we would not worry about that because the underlying business is solid and the fall in margin is then more a function of rapid good quality expansion in the business.”

BlinkIt’s GOV higher than Zomato’s GOV: Voicing high hopes for BlinkIt, Goyal said in some cities Blinkit’s GOV is already more than Zomato’s GOV. With Blinkit’s GOV growing at “80%+ YoY,” the company said Blinkit’s GOV might become multiple times larger than Zomato’s GOV in overlapping cities.

