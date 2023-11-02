wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, ,

ONDC October Round-Up: New daily and monthly highs, skill-based services, and more

Along with carving its way through food, beverages, and groceries industries, the Open Network for Digital Commerce is now looking towards providing skill-based services such as appliance repair and teaching assistance also.

Published

Here are all the updates about the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) from October 2023:

  • ONDC hits a new daily high of 65,400 orders: Retail orders driven mostly by food, beverages, and groceries, hit a new daily high of 53,000 orders on October 8. This was beaten on October 14 during the India-Pakistan cricket match frenzy with the network seeing a record 65,400 retail orders from 600 cities.

  • ONDC hit a new monthly high in September: Retail orders also hit a new monthly high of 6,08,307 in September, which is 500 times the 1,281 orders delivered in January, MoneyControl reported on October 11. The internal presentation accessed by the news outlet also showed ride-hailing transactions growing almost 4,000-fold from around 700 in January to about 2.7 million in September. Also, the number of sellers on the network crossed 75,000 in September and penetration has increased to over 470 cities.

  • ONDC looking to provide skill-based services on the network: ONDC is looking to provide skill-based services such as appliance repair and teaching assistance, among others, Chief Business Officer Shireesh Joshi told Moneycontrol. A platform like Urban Company would be an appropriate candidate, he added. Currently, ONDC predominantly offers food, groceries and ride-hailing services. Last month, it was reported that the network will start offering financial products and services.
  • The government held a meeting with ONDC investors: Minister of Consumer Affairs Piyush Goyal held a meeting with the ONDC investors to discuss the progress of the network and to explore ways to further democratise e-commerce.
  • 24,000 cab drivers live on ONDC in West Bengal: Yatri Sathi, a cab-hailing app built on top of the ONDC protocol and run by the West Bengal government, now has 24,000 cab drivers serving on the platform.
  • ONDC launches official Android guide app: ONDC now has an official guide app on the Google Play Store. According to the app description, the app is intended to provide information on buyer and seller apps, help entities learn more about the network and how to join it, help network participants access resources, and create awareness among the public about ONDC.

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

Also Read
Discover more:, ,
Written By

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

News

Views: Why the RBI deputy governor is wrong about asking fintech to self-regulate

RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.

September 6, 2023

News

Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point

Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...

August 10, 2023

News

Obscene Takedowns: OTT Self Regulating Body DPCGC Learns Function Creep From the Censor Board

The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...

July 12, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ