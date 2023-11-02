ONDC October Round-Up: New daily and monthly highs, skill-based services, and more

Here are all the updates about the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) from October 2023:

ONDC hits a new daily high of 65,400 orders: Retail orders driven mostly by food, beverages, and groceries, hit a new daily high of 53,000 orders on October 8. This was beaten on October 14 during the India-Pakistan cricket match frenzy with the network seeing a record 65,400 retail orders from 600 cities.

🌐 ONDC Network’s growth is unstoppable, boasting 40,000+ active sellers across 200+ cities and reaching over 3.3 million transactions in September. 🌐🚀 @PiyushGoyal | Rajesh Kumar Singh | Sanjiv Singh | Bejoy John | @anilarch | @NandanNilekani | @AdilZainulbhai | @rssharma3 |… — ONDC India (@ONDC_Official) October 23, 2023

ONDC hit a new monthly high in September: Retail orders also hit a new monthly high of 6,08,307 in September, which is 500 times the 1,281 orders delivered in January, MoneyControl reported on October 11. The internal presentation accessed by the news outlet also showed ride-hailing transactions growing almost 4,000-fold from around 700 in January to about 2.7 million in September. Also, the number of sellers on the network crossed 75,000 in September and penetration has increased to over 470 cities.

How monthly ride hailing stacked up pic.twitter.com/sfZQBcl2tq — Chandra R. Srikanth (@chandrarsrikant) October 11, 2023

ONDC looking to provide skill-based services on the network: ONDC is looking to provide skill-based services such as appliance repair and teaching assistance, among others, Chief Business Officer Shireesh Joshi told Moneycontrol. A platform like Urban Company would be an appropriate candidate, he added. Currently, ONDC predominantly offers food, groceries and ride-hailing services. Last month, it was reported that the network will start offering financial products and services.

The government held a meeting with ONDC investors: Minister of Consumer Affairs Piyush Goyal held a meeting with the ONDC investors to discuss the progress of the network and to explore ways to further democratise e-commerce.

24,000 cab drivers live on ONDC in West Bengal: Yatri Sathi, a cab-hailing app built on top of the ONDC protocol and run by the West Bengal government, now has 24,000 cab drivers serving on the platform.

ONDC launches official Android guide app: ONDC now has an official guide app on the Google Play Store. According to the app description, the app is intended to provide information on buyer and seller apps, help entities learn more about the network and how to join it, help network participants access resources, and create awareness among the public about ONDC.

