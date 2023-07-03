wordpress blog stats
ONDC June Round-Up: Google, Marico, Shiprocket, Automated Grievance Redressal, and More

ONDC CEO T Koshy revealed that the network now has an automated grievance redressal system

Published

The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) had a frenzied May, with the network reaching its all-time high of 25,000 orders a day, thanks to the discounts offered on the platform and the promotions it received on Twitter. But by the end of the month, ONDC announced a new incentive structure, limiting discounts on the platform. Consequently, June has been a slower month for the network, although there have been some noteworthy announcements (listed below in reverse chronology): Google launches accelerator program: On June 28, Google announced the launch of an accelerator program for ONDC network participants, as part of which the company would give access to ready-to-implement ONDC APIs on Google Cloud, Retail AI to improve search quality on apps, generative AI to improve catalog descriptors, and up to $25,000 financial credit. [read more] Plotch.ai partners with Google to launch onboarding solution: Plotch.ai on June 28 announced that it will be using the tools and services provided by Google to launch an "ONDC-in-a-Box solution" to help businesses join ONDC faster and more seamlessly. [read more] Automated grievance redressal system: ONDC CEO T Koshy on June 27 revealed that the network now has an automated grievance redressal system and an online dispute resolution (ODR) mechanism is also being enabled. Complaints will automatically flow from the buyer side to seller side apps, Koshy informed. Earlier network participants were transferring grievances manually and, on a case-by-case basis, which was not scalable. [read more] Protean launches payment and settlements system: Protean (formerly NSDL e-Gov)…

Views

News

Views: Can generative AI collect our data from the Internet?

Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?

April 28, 2023

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

April 5, 2023

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

