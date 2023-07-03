The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) had a frenzied May, with the network reaching its all-time high of 25,000 orders a day, thanks to the discounts offered on the platform and the promotions it received on Twitter. But by the end of the month, ONDC announced a new incentive structure, limiting discounts on the platform. Consequently, June has been a slower month for the network, although there have been some noteworthy announcements (listed below in reverse chronology): Google launches accelerator program: On June 28, Google announced the launch of an accelerator program for ONDC network participants, as part of which the company would give access to ready-to-implement ONDC APIs on Google Cloud, Retail AI to improve search quality on apps, generative AI to improve catalog descriptors, and up to $25,000 financial credit. [read more] Plotch.ai partners with Google to launch onboarding solution: Plotch.ai on June 28 announced that it will be using the tools and services provided by Google to launch an "ONDC-in-a-Box solution" to help businesses join ONDC faster and more seamlessly. [read more] Automated grievance redressal system: ONDC CEO T Koshy on June 27 revealed that the network now has an automated grievance redressal system and an online dispute resolution (ODR) mechanism is also being enabled. Complaints will automatically flow from the buyer side to seller side apps, Koshy informed. Earlier network participants were transferring grievances manually and, on a case-by-case basis, which was not scalable. [read more] Protean launches payment and settlements system: Protean (formerly NSDL e-Gov)…
ONDC June Round-Up: Google, Marico, Shiprocket, Automated Grievance Redressal, and More
ONDC CEO T Koshy revealed that the network now has an automated grievance redressal system
