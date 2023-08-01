wordpress blog stats
ONDC July Round-Up: One million orders in retail, beta phase in five more cities, and more

ONDC on July 9 crossed its daily order peak of 35,000 and throughout the month recorded more than 1 million retail orders.

New milestones, new cities, new programs, and other major updates with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) in July 2023: ONDC crosses 1 million orders in retail, 5 million in mobility: The network in July crossed a landmark 1 million orders in retail and 5 million orders in mobility (ride-hailing). The top five cities were Bangalore, Delhi, Pune, Hyderabad, and Mumbai. ONDC also crossed a fresh daily retail order peak of 35,000 on July 9, MoneyControl reported, significantly higher than the 25,000 daily orders it reached in May. ONDC beta program expands to five more cities: ONDC's beta phase is now live in Mumbai, Delhi NCR (including Noida, Gurgaon and Faridabad), Chennai, Hyderabad and Kolkata. The phase has been live in Bengaluru and Meerut since September 2022 and December 2022 respectively. In the beta phase, as opposed to the alpha phase, ONDC engages in more promotion of the network as well as opens up to more customers. ONDC Academy launched: ONDC on July 21 launched a repository of online training material for merchants called the ONDC Academy. The Academy "is an e-learning series for all participants live on the open network, with assessment and certification powered by NSE Academy Limited. With the ONDC Academy, we aim to empower individuals to make informed decisions, minimise operational setbacks, and maximise efficiency while facilitating e-commerce on the open network," ONDC announced. Discounted tomatoes by National Cooperative Consumers' Federation: Amidst the surging price of tomatoes, the National Cooperative Consumers' Federation (NCCF) began direcly offering tomatoes on…

