ONDC September Round-Up: AI, grievance redressal, financial services, Google, exports, and more

Here are all the updates about the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) from September 2023: ONDC Issue and Grievance Management (IGM) goes live: The much-awaited grievance redressal mechanism on ONDC went live on September 1. Efficient grievance redressal is key to the success of ONDC as we've explained here. ONDC has launched an Online Dispute Resolution (ODR) mechanism as part of its IGM framework that will handle issues between buyers/sellers and other Network Participants (NPs), disputes involving two NPs, and issues between an NP and ONDC itself. Customers or sellers can file complaints through their respective interfacing apps – the buyer app for customers and the seller app for sellers. Google brings generative AI to ONDC: Google Cloud will allow sellers on ONDC to leverage generative AI technologies to build product listings such as descriptions, images, etc. The same will also be translated into multiple languages automatically. This will be enabled by a Duet AI-powered seller app from Google, the Indian Express reported. "During the demonstration, Google showcased a scenario where the seller inputs in Tamil and generates a description in English along with relevant images. The same information is also automatically translated into Hindi or any other language of choice for the buyer to bridge the language barrier between the two," the report said. Conversational purchases on ONDC: Plotch.ai presented a conversational commerce solution powered by Google Cloud in Mumbai earlier in September. The startup demonstrated a buyer purchasing a Kanchivaram saree on the Craftsvilla buyer app using their…

Please subscribe login to read the full story.