Here are all the updates about the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) from September 2023: ONDC Issue and Grievance Management (IGM) goes live: The much-awaited grievance redressal mechanism on ONDC went live on September 1. Efficient grievance redressal is key to the success of ONDC as we've explained here. ONDC has launched an Online Dispute Resolution (ODR) mechanism as part of its IGM framework that will handle issues between buyers/sellers and other Network Participants (NPs), disputes involving two NPs, and issues between an NP and ONDC itself. Customers or sellers can file complaints through their respective interfacing apps – the buyer app for customers and the seller app for sellers. Google brings generative AI to ONDC: Google Cloud will allow sellers on ONDC to leverage generative AI technologies to build product listings such as descriptions, images, etc. The same will also be translated into multiple languages automatically. This will be enabled by a Duet AI-powered seller app from Google, the Indian Express reported. "During the demonstration, Google showcased a scenario where the seller inputs in Tamil and generates a description in English along with relevant images. The same information is also automatically translated into Hindi or any other language of choice for the buyer to bridge the language barrier between the two," the report said. Conversational purchases on ONDC: Plotch.ai presented a conversational commerce solution powered by Google Cloud in Mumbai earlier in September. The startup demonstrated a buyer purchasing a Kanchivaram saree on the Craftsvilla buyer app using their…
News
ONDC September Round-Up: AI, grievance redressal, financial services, Google, exports, and more
ONDC has launched an Online Dispute Resolution (ODR) mechanism as part of its IGM framework which will handle issues between buyers/sellers and other network participants.
Latest Headlines
- ONDC September Round-Up: AI, grievance redressal, financial services, Google, exports, and more September 30, 2023
- ‘The Liver Doctor’ X account suspended following defamation case by Himalaya Wellness Corporation September 29, 2023
- Bombay HC to Pronounce Judgment on Fact Check Amendment on December 1st, Stay on Notification to Continue Until Then September 29, 2023
- Here’s how web publishers can opt out of Google crawlers scraping website data to train AI models September 29, 2023
- Parliament Standing Committee Calls For A Monitoring Group To Check Technological Readiness For Digital Education Projects September 29, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...
News
Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...
News
RBI Deputy Governor Rabi Shankar called for self-regulation in the fintech sector, but here's why we disagree with his stance.
News
Straw man fallacy: IT Ministers’ defence of government exemptions in data protection law misses the point
Both the IT Minister and the IT Minister of State have chosen to avoid the actual concerns raised, and have instead defended against lesser...
News
The Central Board of Film Certification found power outside the Cinematograph Act and came to be known as the Censor Board. Are OTT self-regulating...
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...