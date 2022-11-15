What's the news: India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) wants to set up a National Government Cloud to store sensitive government and defence-related data locally, MoneyControl reported on November 14. Why does this matter: The government has been pushing for data localisation in recent years citing the economic benefits as well as the security advantages. The National Government Cloud will be the first major effort by the government towards the localisation of government data. "India’s average data consumption per user per month increased from 0.8 GB in 2015 to 17 GB in 2022. The massive amount of data being generated can have benefits as well as security and privacy concerns. Data-gathering practices are often opaque and complicated, with users having little control over them. In addition, misuse of sensitive data such as, Government and defence-related data has led to working on solutions for data localization." — National Informatics Centre (NIC) remarked in the request for proposal (RFP) document How will the National Government Cloud work: According to MoneyControl, the government will build a network of hyper-scale data centres to create the National Government Cloud. "These data centre campuses, each with a capacity of 200 MW, will be set up in various locations across the country through a public-private partnership (PPP) model. The NIC will serve as the project's technical partner," the report stated. The data centres are expected to support the following functions: Personal data management Email and file sharing Productivity applications Customer relationship management Enterprise resource planning and databases Big…
News
Indian government wants to set up local cloud infrastructure to store govt, defence data: Report
The upcoming National Government Cloud to store sensitive government and defence-related data is a major push towards data localisation
Latest Headlines
- Indian government wants to set up local cloud infrastructure to store govt, defence data: Report November 15, 2022
- VideoLAN’s Website Is Up and Running Again: Here’s What We Know About the Unblocking November 15, 2022
- India wants smartphones to support home-grown navigation system NavIC starting 2025; RTI reveals November 15, 2022
- ASCI Invites Public Feedback on Proposal to Extend Advertising Code to Dark Patterns November 14, 2022
- PhonePe Allows UPI Payments Using Aadhar Card, Bank Details Not Needed November 14, 2022
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
The Structure and Style of a Dogma Community: Conspiracy theories and organized Twitter engagement on Sushant Singh Rajput
Studying the 'community' supporting the late Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) shows how Twitter was gamed through organized engagement
News
Do we have an enabling system for the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) aiming to create a repository of non-personal data?
News
A viewpoint on why the regulation of cryptocurrencies and crypto exchnages under 2019's E-Commerce Rules puts it in a 'grey area'
News
India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...
News
Why ‘group privacy’ should be recognised, and how ‘non-personal’ data becomes a regulatory blindspot
There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login