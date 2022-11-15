Indian government wants to set up local cloud infrastructure to store govt, defence data: Report

What's the news: India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) wants to set up a National Government Cloud to store sensitive government and defence-related data locally, MoneyControl reported on November 14. Why does this matter: The government has been pushing for data localisation in recent years citing the economic benefits as well as the security advantages. The National Government Cloud will be the first major effort by the government towards the localisation of government data. "India’s average data consumption per user per month increased from 0.8 GB in 2015 to 17 GB in 2022. The massive amount of data being generated can have benefits as well as security and privacy concerns. Data-gathering practices are often opaque and complicated, with users having little control over them. In addition, misuse of sensitive data such as, Government and defence-related data has led to working on solutions for data localization." — National Informatics Centre (NIC) remarked in the request for proposal (RFP) document How will the National Government Cloud work: According to MoneyControl, the government will build a network of hyper-scale data centres to create the National Government Cloud. "These data centre campuses, each with a capacity of 200 MW, will be set up in various locations across the country through a public-private partnership (PPP) model. The NIC will serve as the project's technical partner," the report stated. The data centres are expected to support the following functions: Personal data management Email and file sharing Productivity applications Customer relationship management Enterprise resource planning and databases Big…

