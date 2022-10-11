Data Localisation Provisions May Be Eased in New Data Protection Bill, Says Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Proposed restrictions on cross-border data flows enforced through data localisation measures may be relaxed in the upcoming data protection bill, said Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar in an interview with Economic Times. Cross-border data flows will be permitted provided that Indian law enforcement agencies and government organisations have access to the data of Indian citizens, and that “such data of citizens is safe even if it is stored in cloud architecture,” reported Economic Times. While acknowledging that data flows support innovation in the digital ecosystem, Chandraksekhar argued that it is in India’s national interest to protect the data and privacy rights of India’s “digital nagriks”. Why it matters: The Indian government’s change of heart may stem from the widespread criticism of its proposed data localisation measures. As MediaNama has previously reported, the data localisation provisions…

