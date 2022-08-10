What MeitY Has Said On Upcoming IT Laws Since Withdrawing the Data Protection Bill

The withdrawal of the Data Protection Bill, 2020 (DPB) from the Lok Sabha on August 3rd has seen both Ministers for Electronics and Information Technology turning to the (English) press to tell their side of the story.

The story on the cards so far—the Joint Parliamentary Committee’s 81 amendments and 12 recommendations to the DPB were vast, and would have resulted in unwieldy legislation. This would have worsened the implementation of a legislation already accused of hurting start-ups and the ease of doing business in India. India is better off ‘having specific bills focusing on specific aspects of digital technology and its usage,’ said Union Minister Aswhini Vaishnaw in an interview with The Hindu Business Line on August 7th.

NEW:@ppchaudharybjp to @medianama:”Committee has suggested more than 100 amendments so I think the government thought it proper that instead of bringing all these amendments at this stage, it is better to come out with a new legislation based on the suggestions made by(Contd) 1/3 https://t.co/VQd80g6o5S — Anushka (@itsAnushkaJain) August 3, 2022

What’s next on the cards is ‘a very comprehensive set of legislations which address the fundamental constructs within the digital landscape,’ said Vaishnaw in the same interview. As Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar has reiterated over the past months, this entails designing policies that build and support an ‘open, safe, transparent, and accountable’ Internet for Indian netizens. The laws will reportedly synchronise these values across four sectors: telecom, privacy, social media platforms, and the outdated Information and Technology Act, 2000 (IT Act).

Reports suggest that the ‘comprehensive’ set of policies will cover sub-sectors like data management and safety, emerging technology, personal data protection (excluding non-personal data), and ‘digital technology’. They may also include provisions on cybersecurity law as well as a data governance framework policy. In an interview with Economic Times on August 4th, Vaishnaw also self-described the Bill as ‘very balanced, [and] very neatly and comprehensively made.’

Why it matters: India will likely mark the upcoming five-year anniversary of the landmark Puttaswamy judgment without a privacy law in place. The many iterations of what came to be the DPB—no matter how criticised—aimed to fill this gap. Now that the law is junked, the privacy of Indians online continues to depend on the largesse of intermediaries to protect their privacy—and will continue to do so until the new laws are eventually framed, debated and passed. So, when can we expect to see these bills? ‘Very quickly,’ said Chandrasekhar on August 3rd, but apparently not this Monsoon. PTI reports state that ‘the government may bring a new set of bills in the Winter Session of Parliament.’ In the Business Line interview, while referring to the Privacy Bill, Vaishnaw stated that ‘we are in an advanced stage of drafting (…) we are looking at the coming budget session to bring in the new privacy bill.’

Both Ministers have reiterated that public consultations will take place soon—both for the personal data protection law and the refreshed IT Act. Chandrasekhar offered a Prime Ministerial rationale for a Ministerial decision, telling Business Standard on August 5th that ‘consultation is something that the Prime Minister encourages, not just because it is about disclosure, but it is also about making sure that the stakeholders are all aligned in terms of the objectives of a particular piece of legislation or rule.’

The framework that the laws may bring in could mark a fundamental shift for Internet governance not only in India, but across the world as well. These laws reflect a new stage of digital governance, according to Chandrasekhar. As the ‘lawless’ era of lax regulation ends, harmonised Internet laws across ‘open societies’ also appear to be on the horizon—which may be resurrected at international decision-making fora as well. ‘My conversations with ministers in the UK and senior government officials in the US, Japan, Singapore suggest there is a broad agreement that there is a need for a global harmonization of laws and standards,’ said Chandrasekhar to Business Standard.

What Core Issues and Sectors Might the New Bills Cover?

These ‘synchronised’ laws reportedly aim to entrench privacy as a right and refresh the policies governing four sectors, namely:

Telecom : Currently governed by the colonial-era Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 , which becomes somewhat redundant when ‘modern digital access is primarily through the phone,’ according to Vaishnaw.

Internet Governance : Primarily overseen by the increasingly decrepit IT Act. The law has struggled to keep up with fast-paced changes in the technology sector. It needs to be revamped because ‘the way the internet is governed has changed’. Unnamed government sources speaking to the Indian Express added that the Union is still deliberating on the controversial data localisation provision inserted into the now rescinded DPB 2021. ‘The government is considering whether to add it to the planned new version of the Information Technology Act, and whether to allow cross-border data flows only to “trusted geographies”,’ said the report.

Privacy : There exists a ‘very asymmetric relationship between big tech companies and the users of various platforms,’ says Vaishnaw. ‘This needs to be addressed properly,’ through what will be a ‘focused’ law protecting personal data and privacy. Both Vaishnaw and Chandrasekhar have reiterated their reported commitment to both privacy and the Puttaswamy Judgment (2017)—and this Privacy Bill, in particular, would be one of the ‘cornerstones of the digital world’. According to officials speaking to the Indian Express , the Bill may also ‘do away with classification of personal data from the perspective of data localisation, and only use classification for awarding damages to people whose personal data may have been compromised by an entity.’

Social Media: Vaishnaw didn’t have much to say on this—but we do know that this legislation will provide a ‘statutory framework’ for ‘social media accountability’. This may fall in line with Chandrasekhar’s comments at the public consultation on proposed amendments to the IT Rules, 2021 held in June this year—’there are no free passes for intermediaries [in India].’

Dismissing concerns over the DPB’s infringements on privacy through wide-ranging government exemptions, Vaishnaw added that ‘[Europe’s] GDPR legislation gives [the government] about 23 exemptions [to the regulation].’ The new laws have been designed ‘strictly keeping the constitutional scheme of exemptions to personal freedoms. We have adhered to that. It would be unfair to say we’re invading privacy.’

What does the data protection law not cover?: Reportedly, Non-Personal Data. Vaishnaw stated on August 7th that the government still needs ‘to take a considered view on whether non-personal data should go into other legislation concerning digital technology.’ Chandrasekhar, on the other hand, appears more categorical. ‘The moment I say personal data privacy, it obviously does not cover non-personal data,’ he said on August 5th. ‘Non-personal data is the raw material for AI. If you start having a regulator sit on top of, it will impact the growth of this sector.’

How Will the Bills Be Designed?

These laws appear to be designed to be ‘future-proof’—in that, they’ll hopefully keep up with change much better than the IT Act did. According to Vaishnaw in the Business Line interview, these are ‘separate and nimble pieces of legislation that are focused and can change and deconstruct issues as they evolve’. Or as Chandrasekhar put it in the Business Standard interview, the bills are ‘evolutionary, contemporary, and also able to deal with anticipated challenges in the tech space.’

As for policy frameworks that we can expect the bills to follow, Vaishnaw had this to say in article for the Hindustan Times on August 7th:

Lean implementation structure: ‘ Numerous [administrative] tiers should be avoided in the interest of easy execution,’ said Vaishnaw.

Accessible grievance redressal : All individuals should have easy access to a simple, efficient, and digital grievance redressal mechanism, said the Minister.

Graded penalties for non-compliance : Any penalties for non-compliance with the proposed laws should be ‘commensurate with the harm suffered by individuals and the gravity of non-compliance,’ wrote Vaishnaw. Similar suggestions were floated by stakeholders during the IT Rules public consultation in June.

Shifting away from criminalising non-compliance: Interestingly, the Minister suggested the need to shift away from criminalising non-compliance with (presumably) IT laws. ‘All parties concerned should be allowed reasonable opportunity to make necessary efforts to rectify errors and comply,’ he said. How such a stance will be rationalised against prevailing Internet laws in India remains to be seen.

Simple Language : The laws will be drafted in simple language ‘which everyone can understand,’ said Vaishnaw. This enables all parties concerned to understand their ‘obligations and rights under the law’.

The ‘Indian experience’ of IT adoption : The personal data protection law will reflect on and consider the Indian experience of India’s digital journey. The laws will be aligned with a ‘vision of inclusive growth’, as reportedly seen in the Digital India programme.

Who Do These Laws Aim to Support According to MeitY?

The Indian government is clearly betting big on the growth of the digital economy—and the role of start-ups within it. ‘India is poised to be a trillion dollar digital economy and could support 60 to 65 million digitally enabled jobs by 2025-26,’ said Chandrasekhar in a statement issued on August 3rd, the day the DPB was withdrawn.

Both Ministers have reiterated their reported commitment to India’s start-up economy—and ensure that it grows. ‘The law on personal data should facilitate and nurture the innovative spirit behind the digital economy. Such a law should enable our start-up ecosystem to go from strength to strength,’ said Vaishnaw, writing in the August 7th Hindustan Times piece. He added elsewhere that India’s start-up ecosystem ‘should not be hindered by over-regulation’.

2018-2022: The Evolution of the Data Protection Bill

As documented in MediaNama’s extensive reportage, the Bill has changed identities multiple times over the years:

‘July 2018: The PDP Bill is first drafted by an expert committee headed by Justice BN Srikrishna.

October 2018 : Subsequently, the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology says that it will draft the bill.

December 2019: The bill is referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee and BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi is appointed chairperson.

September 2020: The committee requests and obtains an extension of time for the presentation of their report.

December 2020: The committee undertakes a clause-by-clause review of the bill.

March 2021: Once again, the committee requests and obtains an extension of time for the presentation of their report.

July 2021: The Lok Sabha Speaker rules out any further extension for submission of the report.

July 2021 : PP Chaudhary is appointed as the new chairperson of the JPC after Meenakshi Lekhi gets elevated to a minister in the Union Cabinet.

July 2021 : Committee is granted extension to present report in Winter Session.

November 2021 : Committee holds meeting to discuss consideration and adoption of its draft report.

December 16th, 2021: Report of the Joint Parliamentary Committee is tabled in the Parliament.

August 3rd 2022: Bill withdrawn from parliament.’

