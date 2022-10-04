PrivacyNama Session: Privacy and Competition; October 7

We are pleased to announce the “Privacy and Competition” panel (October 7) at MediaNama’s PrivacyNama conference. Our speakers will share their views on the use of anonymised data for competitive purposes by big tech companies, for our audience of stakeholders in India and across the world.

We’ll be in conversation with Deeksha Manchanda (Chandhiok & Mahajan), Manjushree RM (Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy), Shashank Mohan (CCG-NLUD). Sarvesh Mathi (Journalist, MediaNama) will chair this session.

Session: Privacy and Competition

Date: October 7, 2022

Time: 3:45 PM – 4:45 PM IST

This is an invite-only event. Please register here to attend.

Panelists

Deeksha Manchanda: Deeksha Manchanda is a Counsel at Chandhiok and Mahajan. Deeksha specializes in advising clients on aspects regulatory compliance with focus on competition law. She has been described by clients as someone who “ensures implementation and execution of strategy” for handling complex matters (IBLJ, 2019).

Her practice spans various industry sectors, including, hi-tech, fin-tech, and information technology, shipping & ports, automobiles & automotive components, pharmaceuticals, auto & auto components, real estate, and aviation. She specializes in advising and representing clients in the technology space, e-commerce and pharmaceuticals. She has acted for Flipkart before the Delhi High Court in a civil suit concerning intermediary liability.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

She has represented some leading technology companies, such as Google. She also acted in India’s only FRAND related competition dispute.

Manjushree RM: Bio and photo awaited

Shashank Mohan: Shashank Mohan is a Project Manager with the Technology and Society team at CCG. His work is primarily focused on data protection, data governance, surveillance, intermediary liability, and e-governance.

Shashank is interested in studying the effects of digitization and the Internet on human rights, specifically the rights to privacy and free speech. He graduated from Symbiosis Law School, Pune in 2014.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Sarvesh Mathi: Sarvesh is a journalist at MediaNama focusing on competition and antitrust. He has been covering developments on this front in India and abroad over the past year and a half.

Agenda and Programme

PrivacyNama 2022 Day 1 | October 6 (IST)

1:30 PM – 2:30 PM: Opening Keynote by Prof. Usha Ramanathan , in conversation with Nikhil Pahwa (MediaNama)

, in conversation with Nikhil Pahwa (MediaNama) 2:30 PM – 3:30 PM: Geopolitics, Data Segmentation and Cross Border Data Flows

Session Chair: Aarathi Ganesan (Journalist, MediaNama)

Speakers: Arindrajit Basu (CIS), Sidharth Deb (CCG-NLUD), and Sukanya Thapliyal (CCG-NLUD)

Session Chair: Aarathi Ganesan (Journalist, MediaNama) Speakers: Arindrajit Basu (CIS), Sidharth Deb (CCG-NLUD), and Sukanya Thapliyal (CCG-NLUD) 3:45 PM – 5:00 PM: Privacy, Children and Access to Services

Session Chair: TBA

Speakers: Aparajita Bharati (YLAC & The Quantum Hub), Nivedita Krishna (Pacta), and Prof. Sonia Livingstone (London School of Economics and Political Science)

Session Chair: TBA Speakers: Aparajita Bharati (YLAC & The Quantum Hub), Nivedita Krishna (Pacta), and Prof. Sonia Livingstone (London School of Economics and Political Science) 5:00 PM – 6:00 PM: Consumer Expectations of Privacy in Commerce and Advertising: Profiling, Data Monetisation, Ethical and Regulatory Perspective

Session Chair: Prasanto Kumar Roy (FTI Consulting)

Speakers: Beni Chugh (Dvara Research), Debapratim Ray (Xiaomi), Finn Lützow-Holm Myrstad (The Norwegian Consumer Council), and Udbhav Tiwari (Mozilla)

PrivacyNama 2022 Day 2 | October 7 (IST)

1:30 PM – 2:45 PM: Data Protection Regulator Roundtable

Session Chair: Renuka Sane (NIPFP)

Speakers: Commissioner Adv Collen Weapond (South Africa), Sharon Azarya (Israel)

Session Chair: Renuka Sane (NIPFP) Speakers: Commissioner Adv Collen Weapond (South Africa), Sharon Azarya (Israel) 2:45 PM – 3:45 PM: Government Access to Data

Session Chair: Aditi Agrawal (Newslaundry)

Speakers: Eyup Kun (KU Leuven), Sreenidhi Srinivasan (Ikigai Law), and Tanmay Singh (Internet Freedom Foundation)

Session Chair: Aditi Agrawal (Newslaundry) Speakers: Eyup Kun (KU Leuven), Sreenidhi Srinivasan (Ikigai Law), and Tanmay Singh (Internet Freedom Foundation) 3:45 PM – 4:45 PM: Privacy and Competition

Session Chair: Sarvesh Mathi (Journalist, MediaNama)

Speakers: Deeksha Manchanda (Chandhiok & Mahajan), Manjushree RM (Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy), Shashank Mohan (CCG-NLUD)

Session Chair: Sarvesh Mathi (Journalist, MediaNama) Speakers: Deeksha Manchanda (Chandhiok & Mahajan), Manjushree RM (Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy), Shashank Mohan (CCG-NLUD) 4:45 PM – 5:45 PM: Chief Privacy Officer Roundtable

Session Chair: Rahul Narayan (Advocate, Supreme Court)

Speakers: Ali Khan (ZS), Ivana Bartoletti (Wipro), and Monika Tomczak-Gorlikowska (Prosus)

Apply to attend the Day 1 and Day 2 discussions here.

PrivacyNama 2022 Day 3 Workshop | October 11 (IST)

Apply to attend the workshop here.

1:30 PM – 1:45 PM: Opening Keynote by Manisha Kapoor (CEO, ASCI)

1:45 PM – 2:30 PM: PrivacyTech Demos by Disecto, Doosra, and Priva Sapien

2:30 PM – 4:30 PM: Workshop: Understanding Privacy Preserving Advertising Introduction to AdTech: Understanding how digital advertising works globally Privacy Implications of Current Practices: Impact of advertising practices on consumers, and key privacy regulation considerations Reform Efforts (Privacy Preserving Advertising): Key technology developments from app stores, platforms and advertisers. Expected Impact: Implications of reform efforts for startups, advertisers and consumers Preparing for change: How marketers, advertisers and founders can prepare their companies for a changing environment

4:30 PM – 4:45 PM: Closing Remarks

MediaNama is hosting these events with support from Mozilla, Meta, Walmart and Amazon. The Centre for Communication Governance at NLU Delhi, Access Now and Centre for Internet and Society are our community partners for the discussions, and the workshop is being hosted in partnership with the Advertising Standards Council of India and Mozilla.

This is an invite-only conference, so don’t forget to apply to attend the discussions and the workshop. Please feel free to suggest points of discussion and questions you think ought to be raised, in the application form.

MediaNama’s subscriber-members get priority access to all our events and activities. You can subscribe to MediaNama here to support our work.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Important:

Registration does not guarantee attendance. In case you fit our mandate for the intended audience, we’ll send you a confirmation by October 1, for the discussions and October 9, for the workshop.

Your contact information will never be shared with anyone outside of MediaNama.

This is an advertisement for MediaNama’s event. MediaNama’s Native Advertising policy can be seen here, and past ads here.