PrivacyNama: Announcing Keynote Speaker: Usha Ramanathan; Oct 6

We’re especially pleased to announce that Usha Ramanathan will be giving the keynote address (Oct 6) at MediaNama’s PrivacyNama conference, to discuss the fundamental and foundational principles of privacy.

Session: Keynote Address

Date: October 6, 2022

Time: 1:30 PM – 2:30 PM IST

About the Speaker

Usha Ramanathan works on the jurisprudence of law, poverty and rights. She researches, writes and speaks on issues that include the nature of law, Bhopal Gas Disaster, mass displacement, eminent domain, manual scavening, civil liberties including the death penalty, beggary, criminal law, custodial institutions, the environment, judicial process. She has been tracking, and engaging with, the Indian national ID project and has written, and debated extensively, on the subject. She has been writing and debating issues of technology and the human conditions of freedom and liberty over the years.

Her work draws heavily upon non-governmental experience in its encounters with the state, a 6 year stint with a law journal (Supreme Court Cases) as reporter from the Supreme Court, and engaging with matters of public policy.

She has been a regular speaker at various universities,and has been called upon by the National Judicial Academy in Bhopal and the Delhi Judicial Academy to address judges on various issues of law and poverty, and on technology and the law.

She was a member of the Expert Group on Privacy set up in the Planning Commission of India which gave in its report in October 2012. She was a member of a committee (2013-14) set up in the Department of Biotechnology to review the Draft Human DNA Profiling Bill 2012. She was a member of the Committee set up by the Prime Minister’s Office (2013-14) to study the socio-economic status of tribal communities which gave its report to the government in 2014. She has been on a series of committees on revising the vagrancy law. She was awarded Access Now’s Human Rights Heroes Award in 2019.

PrivacyNama 2022: Agenda and Programme

Split over three days this year, October 6 and 7, and a workshop on October 11, we have a stellar lineup of International and Indian speakers, including Data Protection Commissioners and Chief Privacy Officers.

PrivacyNama 2022 Day 1 | October 6 (IST)

1:30 PM – 2:30 PM: Opening Keynote

2:30 PM – 3:30 PM: Geopolitics, Data Segmentation and Cross Border Data Flows

3:45 PM – 5:00 PM: Privacy, Children and Access to Services

5:00 PM – 6:00 PM: Consumer Expectations of Privacy in Commerce and Advertising: Profiling, Data Monetisation, Ethical and Regulatory Perspective

PrivacyNama 2022 Day 2 | October 7 (IST)

1:30 PM – 2:45 PM: Data Protection Regulator Roundtable

2:45 PM – 3:45 PM: Government Access to Data

3:45 PM – 4:45 PM: Privacy and Competition

4:45 PM – 5:45 PM: Chief Privacy Officer Roundtable

PrivacyNama 2022 Day 3 Workshop | October 11 (IST)

1:30 PM – 1:45 PM: Opening Keynote

1:45 PM – 2:30 PM: PrivacyTech Demos

2:30 PM – 4:30 PM: Workshop: Understanding Privacy Preserving Advertising Introduction to AdTech: Understanding how digital advertising works globally Privacy Implications of Current Practices: Impact of advertising practices on consumers, and key privacy regulation considerations Reform Efforts (Privacy Preserving Advertising): Key technology developments from app stores, platforms and advertisers. Expected Impact: Implications of reform efforts for startups, advertisers and consumers Preparing for change: How marketers, advertisers and founders can prepare their companies for a changing environment

4:30 PM – 4:45 PM: Closing Remarks

Important:

Registration does not guarantee attendance. In case you fit our mandate for the intended audience, we'll send you a confirmation by October 1, for the discussions and October 9, for the workshop.

