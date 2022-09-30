PrivacyNama Session: Geopolitics, Data Segmentation and Cross Border Data Flows; October 6

We are pleased to announce the “Geopolitics, Data Segmentation and Cross Border Data Flows” panel (October 6) at MediaNama’s PrivacyNama conference, to understand issues around cross border data flows, the status of global conversations, and global priorities for countries, as well as challenges regarding data segmentation and national concerns.

We’ll be in conversation with Arindrajit Basu (CIS), Sidharth Deb (CCG), and Sukanya Thapliyal (CCG). Aarathi Ganesan (Journalist, MediaNama) will chair this session.

Session: Geopolitics, Data Segmentation and Cross Border Data Flows

Date: October 6, 2022

Time: 2:30 PM – 3:30 PM IST

Panelists

Arindrajit Basu: Arindrajit Basu is a Non-Resident Research Fellow at the Centre for Internet & Society. His research focuses on the geopolitics and constitutionality of emerging technology. He is a lawyer by training.

Sidharth Deb: Sidharth Deb is a Programme Officer with the Technology and National Security team at CCG. Among other things, his work focuses on the domestic and international discourse at the intersection of technology law and policy, geopolitics, cybersecurity, human rights, and the rule of law.

In prior roles, Sidharth has researched extensively on a wide spectrum of technology law, policy and governance related topics. His understanding of technology policy debates is informed by his experience at private sector organisations, think tanks and civil rights organisations. He has previously worked as a Senior Associate at Koan Advisory Group; as the Policy and Parliamentary Counsel at the Internet Freedom Foundation; and as a Fellow at the Esya Centre. Sidharth graduated with an integrated social science and law degree from the West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences (NUJS), Kolkata, India in 2016.

Sukanya Thapliyal: Sukanya is a Project Officer with the Technology and National Security team at CCG. Her work at CCG primarily focuses on understanding the linkages between international trade law, emerging technologies, and national security.

Prior to CCG, Sukanya worked as a Senior Research Fellow at the Centre for WTO Studies, Indian Institute of Foreign Trade. She has a background in international trade law with strong focus on intellectual property rights and public health. She also worked on emerging issues concerning law and technology specifically around e-commerce trade and data governance rules. She graduated from University of Petroleum and Energy Studies, Dehradun and thereafter, pursued her masters with a dual specialisation in intellectual property rights and corporate law from Indian Law Institute, New Delhi.

Aarathi Ganesan: Aarathi is a Journalist at MediaNama. She previously worked as Editor for over three years at The Bastion, and as Associate Editor at the Supreme Court Observer. Aarathi is deeply interested in technology policy and how digital cultures shape everyday life in India.

Aarathi graduated from FLAME University in 2018 with a B.A. in Literary and Cultural Studies and International Studies. She completed her M.Sc. in Modern South Asian Studies from the University of Oxford in 2019.

PrivacyNama 2022: Agenda and Programme

Split over three days this year, October 6 and 7, and a workshop on October 11, we have a stellar lineup of International and Indian speakers, including Data Protection Commissioners and Chief Privacy Officers.

PrivacyNama 2022 Day 1 | October 6 (IST)

1:30 PM – 2:30 PM: Opening Keynote

2:30 PM – 3:30 PM: Geopolitics, Data Segmentation and Cross Border Data Flows

3:45 PM – 5:00 PM: Privacy, Children and Access to Services

5:00 PM – 6:00 PM: Consumer Expectations of Privacy in Commerce and Advertising: Profiling, Data Monetisation, Ethical and Regulatory Perspective

PrivacyNama 2022 Day 2 | October 7 (IST)

1:30 PM – 2:45 PM: Data Protection Regulator Roundtable

2:45 PM – 3:45 PM: Government Access to Data

3:45 PM – 4:45 PM: Privacy and Competition

4:45 PM – 5:45 PM: Chief Privacy Officer Roundtable

PrivacyNama 2022 Day 3 Workshop | October 11 (IST)

1:30 PM – 1:45 PM: Opening Keynote

1:45 PM – 2:30 PM: PrivacyTech Demos

2:30 PM – 4:30 PM: Workshop: Understanding Privacy Preserving Advertising Introduction to AdTech: Understanding how digital advertising works globally Privacy Implications of Current Practices: Impact of advertising practices on consumers, and key privacy regulation considerations Reform Efforts (Privacy Preserving Advertising): Key technology developments from app stores, platforms and advertisers. Expected Impact: Implications of reform efforts for startups, advertisers and consumers Preparing for change: How marketers, advertisers and founders can prepare their companies for a changing environment

4:30 PM – 4:45 PM: Closing Remarks

Important:

