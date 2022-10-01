PrivacyNama Session: Chief Privacy Officer Roundtable; October 7

We are pleased to announce the “Chief Privacy Officer Roundtable” panel (October 7) at MediaNama’s PrivacyNama conference. Our speakers will share their experience in navigating data protection regulations globally, for our audience of stakeholders in India and across the world. We’ll be in conversation with Ali Khan (ZS), Ivana Bartoletti (Wipro), and Monika Tomczak-Gorlikowska (Prosus). Rahul Narayan (Advocate On Record, Supreme Court) will chair this session. Session: Chief Privacy Officer Roundtable Date: October 7, 2022 Time: 4:45 PM – 5:45 PM IST This is an invite-only event. Please register here to attend. Panelists Ali Khan: Ali has global responsibility for ZS’ internal information security and privacy governance, risk, compliance and internal audit processes. He is accountable for maintaining ZS Information Security and Privacy certifications, attestations and management systems for global ZS offices, infrastructure, corporate and enterprise teams. Ali oversees GRC…

