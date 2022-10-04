PrivacyNama Session: Consumer Expectations of Privacy in Commerce and Advertising; October 6

We are pleased to announce the “Consumer Expectations of Privacy in Commerce and Advertising: Profiling, Data Monetisation, Ethical and Regulatory Perspective” (October 6) at MediaNama’s PrivacyNama conference. Our speakers will share their experience in balancing advertising and commerce agendas with consumer privacy, for our audience of stakeholders in India and across the world.

We’ll be in conversation with Beni Chugh (Dvara Research), Debapratim Ray (Xiaomi), Finn Lützow-Holm Myrstad (The Norwegian Consumer Council), and Udbhav Tiwari (Mozilla). Prasanto Kumar Roy (FTI Consulting) will chair the session.

Session: Consumer Expectations of Privacy in Commerce and Advertising: Profiling, Data Monetisation, Ethical and Regulatory Perspective

Date: October 6, 2022

Time: 5:00 PM – 6:00 PM IST

This is an invite-only event. Please register here to attend.

Panelists

Debapratim Ray: A graduate of National Law University, Jodhpur, Debapratim has over 10 years of experience as an in-house counsel in the technology, media and telecom industries. Since 2016, Debapratim has handled multiple different portfolios for Xiaomi, and currently supports the sales and marketing, e-commerce, manufacturing and OTT content functions, as well as Xiaomi’s international businesses in the sub-continent.

Aside from his primary practice areas,Debapratim takes a keen interest in technology policy, antitrust laws and regulations and in privacy related matters.

Finn Lützow-Holm Myrstad: Finn Lützow-Holm Myrstad is the Director of Digital Policy at the Norwegian Consumer Council (NCC), focusing on national and international issues related to privacy, cyber security, competition, manipulative designs, telecommunication and more. He leads the development of more ethical digital policies.

Using targeted research and global coalition-building, he and his team at NCC convince governments and companies to improve their policies. Finn develops and promotes international standards as EU Chair of the Transatlantic Consumer Dialogue´s Digital Committee (www.tacd.org/about), which gathers 75 organisations from both sides of the Atlantic. Alongside his successful advocacy, Finn shapes opinion through addresses to audiences such as the European Parliament, G20, Harvard, Princeton University, SXSW and TED.

He holds an MSc in Politics and Government of the European Union from the London School of Economics (LSE) and an Executive MBA from Hult International Business School.

Udbhav Tiwari: Udbhav Tiwari is the Head of Global Product Policy at Mozilla, where he primarily focuses on cybersecurity, data governance, platform regulation, and connectivity. He was previously with the public policy team at Google and was a program manger at the Centre for Internet and Society (CIS) in India. He is also an Advisory Council member of the Digital Equity Accelerator run by the Aspen Institute.

Udbhav has been a co-rapporteur at the International Standards Organisation (ISO) and participated actively at the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers’ (IEEE) work on Ethically Aligned Design (EAD). He has been quoted as an expert in various international and domestic outlets, including The Financial Times, The Guardian, Wired UK, BBC, Reuters, and the Times of India. He has also written for prominent publications in India, including the Indian Express and Business Standard, and a part of India Today’s ‘India Tomorrow’ list in 2020.

Prasanto Kumar Roy: Prasanto K. Roy is a public policy, technology and media professional. His focus areas include public policy and advocacy in technology, fintech and new energy. He was earlier Vice President at NASSCOM, India’s apex IT services trade association, heading its domestic market and internet and ecommerce council activities. He has worked closely with industry and government on policy, market development and growth, and other issues.

Prasanto was a technology editor for two decades, and president and chief editor at CyberMedia, India’s largest technology publishers, for over ten years. He has written for BBC, India Today, Al-Jazeera, Hindustan Times, and Indian newspapers; and has appeared as a tech expert on shows for BBC, NDTV other TV and radio programs. He has been a member of juries for NDTV, Economic Times, Times of India, Network18, CyberMedia, NASSCOM, DEF, and others. He is currently with FTI Consulting, a DC-based advisory firm, working on public policy.

Agenda and Programme

PrivacyNama 2022 Day 1 | October 6 (IST)

1:30 PM – 2:30 PM: Opening Keynote by Prof. Usha Ramanathan , in conversation with Nikhil Pahwa (MediaNama)

, in conversation with Nikhil Pahwa (MediaNama) 2:30 PM – 3:30 PM: Geopolitics, Data Segmentation and Cross Border Data Flows

Session Chair: Aarathi Ganesan (Journalist, MediaNama)

Speakers: Arindrajit Basu (CIS), Sidharth Deb (CCG-NLUD), and Sukanya Thapliyal (CCG-NLUD)

3:45 PM – 5:00 PM: Privacy, Children and Access to Services

Session Chair: TBA

Speakers: Aparajita Bharati (YLAC & The Quantum Hub), Nivedita Krishna (Pacta), and Prof. Sonia Livingstone (London School of Economics and Political Science)

5:00 PM – 6:00 PM: Consumer Expectations of Privacy in Commerce and Advertising: Profiling, Data Monetisation, Ethical and Regulatory Perspective

Session Chair: Prasanto Kumar Roy (FTI Consulting)

Speakers: Beni Chugh (Dvara Research), Debapratim Ray (Xiaomi), Finn Lützow-Holm Myrstad (The Norwegian Consumer Council), and Udbhav Tiwari (Mozilla)

PrivacyNama 2022 Day 2 | October 7 (IST)

1:30 PM – 2:45 PM: Data Protection Regulator Roundtable

Session Chair: Renuka Sane (NIPFP)

Speakers: Commissioner Adv Collen Weapond (South Africa), Sharon Azarya (Israel)

2:45 PM – 3:45 PM: Government Access to Data

Session Chair: Aditi Agrawal (Newslaundry)

Speakers: Eyup Kun (KU Leuven), Sreenidhi Srinivasan (Ikigai Law), and Tanmay Singh (Internet Freedom Foundation)

3:45 PM – 4:45 PM: Privacy and Competition

Session Chair: Sarvesh Mathi (Journalist, MediaNama)

Speakers: Deeksha Manchanda (Chandhiok & Mahajan), Manjushree RM (Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy), Shashank Mohan (CCG-NLUD)

4:45 PM – 5:45 PM: Chief Privacy Officer Roundtable

Session Chair: Rahul Narayan (Advocate, Supreme Court)

Speakers: Ali Khan (ZS), Ivana Bartoletti (Wipro), and Monika Tomczak-Gorlikowska (Prosus)

PrivacyNama 2022 Day 3 Workshop | October 11 (IST)

1:30 PM – 1:45 PM: Opening Keynote by Manisha Kapoor (CEO, ASCI)

1:45 PM – 2:30 PM: PrivacyTech Demos by Disecto, Doosra, and Priva Sapien

2:30 PM – 4:30 PM: Workshop: Understanding Privacy Preserving Advertising Introduction to AdTech: Understanding how digital advertising works globally Privacy Implications of Current Practices: Impact of advertising practices on consumers, and key privacy regulation considerations Reform Efforts (Privacy Preserving Advertising): Key technology developments from app stores, platforms and advertisers. Expected Impact: Implications of reform efforts for startups, advertisers and consumers Preparing for change: How marketers, advertisers and founders can prepare their companies for a changing environment

4:30 PM – 4:45 PM: Closing Remarks

MediaNama is hosting these events with support from Mozilla, Meta, Walmart and Amazon. The Centre for Communication Governance at NLU Delhi, Access Now and Centre for Internet and Society are our community partners for the discussions, and the workshop is being hosted in partnership with the Advertising Standards Council of India and Mozilla.

Important:

