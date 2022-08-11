wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , , , , , ,

IT Rules 2021: MeitY sticks to its guns, pushes for GAC for social media companies

The government is likely to go ahead with a Grievnace Redressal Committee (GAC) for social media companies despite objections

Published

What’s the news: The central government intends to push for government-backed Grievance Appellate Committee (GAC) for major social media companies in case of content-related complaints, reported the Business Standard.

As per an official, self-regulatory bodies of significant social media intermediaries (SSMIs) will have to work on the same mechanism as the GAC. In June, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) proposed changes to the IT Rules 2021. One of these changes was the creation of a new GAC that could override the decisions of resident grievance officers that SSMIs are required to appoint as per IT Rules 2021.

Why it matters: The government argued that the new grievance redressal mechanism will compel intermediaries to respect the constitutional rights of citizens. However, industry bodies and groups like the Internet Freedom Foundation and others warned that the GAC can work like a ‘digital gag’ making the Centre, the arbiter of permissible speech on the internet. IFF sent these and other comments regarding the changes in July. However, it seems the government plans to go ahead with the GAC.

FREE READ of the day by MediaNama: Click here to sign-up for our free-read of the day newsletter delivered daily before 9 AM in your inbox.

SSMIs raise concerns about GAC: Along with IFF, the SSMIs too have raised concerns about the GAC as per the report by Business Standard. Rajeev Chandrasekhar, MeitY Minister of State, said the government was open to the idea of self-regulating grievance redressals by social media companies. This was following inputs to the Ministry from intermediaries based abroad.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

As per the report, Chandrasekhar said questions on the inclusiveness of the self-regulatory body had prompted the government to go ahead with the GAC. However, it clarified that self-regulatory organisation (SRO) can only cover a few social media companies working from outside India. This means that the SRO can only co-exist only with the GAC model. On the flip side, the GAC can function without the SRO.

In another media interaction, the Ministry said there would be multiple GACs to deal with user appeals against the decisions made by grievance officers of intermediaries.

Centre flip-flops on committing to SROs: Although the government appears to stand firmly with the creation of the GAC recently, the Ministry has had some dizzying changes of heart on this topic. Back in June, the MeitY pushed for the creation of the GAC but by June 23, it announced it was open to the idea of an SRO instead of a government-backed committee, said Business Standard. Yet, now the Ministry says that the SRO cannot exist. This creates confusion in terms of which grievance redressal mechanism, the consumers can avail.

IFF opposes GAC and SRO: While the GAC is criticised for government censorship on social media platforms, the IFF in its comments also opposed the creation of an industry-wide self-regulatory body. It argued that the latter will influence SSMIs to establish extra caution and discretion for politically controversial content, ultimately resulting in self-censorship.

As an example, it referred to how multiple shows on on-demand video streaming OTT platforms were censored due to the IT Rules, 2021.

“Any such model of regulation will likely have a substantial impact on citizens’ digital rights, result in economic harm, and also negatively impact freedom of speech and expression, and access to information,” said IFF.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

ITfC supports GAC: Meanwhile, IT For Change (ITfC), a Bengaluru-based think tank, voiced its full support for the GAC. It argued that the mechanism is a necessity considering several instances where grievance officers did not adequately address user grievances. However, taking a step further, it asked that the GAC be given ‘quasi judicial’ powers to ensure its effectiveness.

This post is released under a CC-BY-SA 4.0 license. Please feel free to republish on your site, with attribution and a link. Adaptation and rewriting, though allowed, should be true to the original.

Also Read:

Discover more:, , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

(Em)Powering India through data: Thoughts on the National Data Governance Policy Framework

Do we have an enabling system for the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) aiming to create a repository of non-personal data?

2 days ago

News

Trading in the grey: the precarious case of crypto-exchanges under e-commerce regulation

A viewpoint on why the regulation of cryptocurrencies and crypto exchnages under 2019's E-Commerce Rules puts it in a 'grey area'

3 days ago

News

Can the Government’s Appellate Committee Compel Social Media Platforms to Host Content?

India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...

July 20, 2022

News

Why ‘group privacy’ should be recognised, and how ‘non-personal’ data becomes a regulatory blindspot

There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data

July 13, 2022

News

What Are the Consumer Protection Concerns With Crypto-assets?

Existing consumer protection regulations are not sufficient to cover the extent of protection that a crypto-investor would require.

July 8, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ