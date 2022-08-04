Twitter witnesses steep drop in grievances during June over May 2022

The US-based microblogging platform, Twitter, revealed that it suspended 43,140 accounts proactively from May 26, 2022 and June 25, 2022 in a report published in compliance with the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. A break-up of data provided by Twitter disclsoed that 40,982 accounts were suspended for promoting child sexual exploitation and non-consensual nudity whereas the remaining accounts (2,158) were taken down for promoting terrorism.

Why it matters: The compliance reports are an indicator of how major social media companies deal with user grievances. They also shed light on issues of the most concern an average Indian user on social media, they also explain what kind of action is taken by the platform to address concerns of these users.

Overview of grievances: The company said that it received 724 grievances in total out of which a majority of them (536) were over abuse and harassment. The company said that it took action against 42 such URLs.

Twitter also said that it took action against 122 URLs in total out of which 22 URLs were taken down for hateful conduct.

It is notable that the second-most number of complaints received by Twitter were for hateful conduct. The company processed 134 grievances in the one-month period.

It is notable that the second-most number of complaints received by Twitter were for hateful conduct. The company processed 134 grievances in the one-month period. The microblogging platform also processed 52 grievances appealing Twitter account suspensions. It added that the grievances were resolved by the company and none of the suspensions were overturned following the reviewing.

“We also received 2 requests related to general questions about Twitter accounts during this reporting period.” the company said in conclusion.

Why is Twitter publishing this report: All significant social media intermediaries have to publish monthly compliance reports in compliance with Rule 4(1)(d) of the IT Rules, 2021. A significant social media intermediary is a platform with more than five million users.

These reports must include details of complaints from users via the platform’s grievance mechanism and action taken on them.

It should also disclose data related to Twitter’s proactive monitoring efforts under the IT Rules.

How did the company fare in May 2022: Twitter received more than 1,500 grievances in the period from April 26 to May 25, 2022 which is more than double of this month according to a report published by the company.

The company also banned 46,526 accounts in this period under its proactive monitoring programme.

Twitter sues Indian government: Twitter filed a petition against the Indian government in the Karnataka High Court recently to challenge certain blocking orders issued by the state under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000. (You can read our summary of the petition here)

The petition seeks to quash 39 Blocking Orders from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) for being “substantively and procedurally” non-compliant with the government’s blocking powers under Section 69A of the IT Act, 2000.

The petition claims that the blocking of certain accounts and tweets—including of politicians, activists, and journalists—was not necessary in the interest of “public order”, as described under Section 69A.

The first hearing will take place on August 25 after the hearing was postponed due to the absence of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

Twitter’s Counsel Mukul Rohatgi had argued that the government’s orders for blocking content under Section 69A impede Twitter’s business.

Also read: