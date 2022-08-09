Grievance appellate committee a necessity, says IT For Change in comments on IT Rules

The proposal for a Grievance Appellate Committee (GAC) received whole-hearted approval in comments submitted by IT for Change (ITfC) during the public consultation on the proposed amendments to the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. This would mark one of the first times that the proposal for a GAC. The GAC is envisaged to involve a committee of Central government-appointed members adjudicating on user actions taken by platforms, received some positive reception.

ITfC, a Bangalore-based think tank’s, comments were submitted during the public consultation that concluded last month. Apart from praising the proposed GAC, it urged the government to refer to existing guidelines for making businesses comply with international human rights, create definitions for virality, and give details of how the GAC would function. Below we have summarised its comments.

On June 6th, the Ministry for Electronics and Information Technology had released a set of proposed amendments to the 2021 Rules for public consultation. The Rules propose significant changes to the existing IT Rules as well as regime governing intermediaries by creating a new grievance redressal mechanism, asking them to respect “constitutional” rights and more.

Why it matters? Since the release of the amendments, experts and stakeholders have criticised the Rules for potentially impinging on the free speech of users, imposing greater compliance burdens on intermediaries, and for being vague and illegal. The highly controversial IT Rules – challenged in nineteen separate cases -were first enacted in May 2021. Now, nearly a year later, the Ministry has proposed amendments to the rules.

ITfC’s comments provide more insight into the reception and potential impact of the Rules if enacted.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

GAC is a necessity, but more details needed

According to ITfC the grievance appellate committee is a necessity as there have been several instances of grievance officers not addressing user grievances well. Further, it said that the GAC’s 30-day framework for disposing cases will be ‘useful keeping in mind the large social media user base in India and the delays that would result from a longer time period’.

However it asked that to ensure it is effective, the GAC be given ‘quasi judicial’ powers, and the following questions about it be answered:

“Who will constitute the Appellate Committee?

What kinds of appeals will be accepted by the Appellate Committee, and will any request or information denied by a platform be appealable? How will intermediaries comply with the ruling of the Appellate Committee and what happens in cases of non-compliance?

Are the orders or directions passed by the Appellate Committee mandatorily enforceable?

Are there going to be more timelines in place while deciding the process for filing appeals? This includes a timeline for filing an appeal itself.

How does the Committee function? Will it provide hearings, will it accept complaints online, what forms of evidence must be submitted, and how will takedown and reinstatement orders be mandated?

Will appeals be taken for incidents that took place before the proposed amendments to the IT Rules, 2021 are notified and the Committee is formed?”

Tackling virality on social media platforms

ITfC recommends that the Rules clarify:

what constitutes virality on the platform of social media intermediaries

how virality is defined based on the type of intermediary on which content becomes; and

A quantitative threshold for Significant Social Media Intermediaries (social media intermediaries with more than 50 Lakh users in India).

According to it, “The traditional approach to internet intermediary regulation is outdated and cannot deal with platform accountability for virality, as it anachronistically views social media platforms as “dumb conduits” that carry no responsibility for the content they host,” the submission says. Thus it asks that the rules need to acknowledge the role and intent of platforms’ algorithms.

It provides the following research material for the government to take forward and mould to the “Indian context”:

“Valdovinos Kaye, quoting van Dijck and Poell, says virality is commonly understood as “The process by which content circulates rapidly and ‘spill[s] over into other social platforms and mainstream media’.”

According to Bruni, Francalanci, and Giacomazzi, “Virality has both a volume and a time speed (sic) dimension.” This means that virality of a content needs to be determined not only in terms of the width of its spread, but also the time speed of its spread. For instance, a dense network that consists of a limited number of members who are mostly known to each other, such as WhatsApp, may lead to the spread of messages to a smaller extent, but their transmission may be rapid?, which can contribute to the virality of the content.

Researchers have used metrics like number of retweets/shares, and even the likelihood of retweets/shares (not the actual number of shares/retweets) to measure the virality of content. These criteria will differ depending upon the design of the internet intermediary. For instance, in the case of a video sharing platform like YouTube, the number of views that a video receives may be useful indicator of the virality of the content.

Research suggests that apart from the content of the communication,the characteristics of the creator of the content, such as their trustworthiness, expertise, and attractiveness, have an effect on “the message’s diffusion and the likelihood of it going viral”. This suggests that content by public and other influential figures may have a higher propensity of becoming viral. Therefore, it may be useful if the law imposes additional obligation on the platforms with respect to content by public or influential figures”

Issuing guidelines for respecting human rights

ITfC asks that the government enable businesses, especially social media intermediaries, to set up processes for enforcement of human rights obligations, and adopt a human rights due diligence perspective for governing the actions of platform actors. This it says, it could do by referring to the Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights laid down by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights

“..a leaf can be taken out of the Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights, laid down by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, that outlines the obligations of businesses, including in their extraterritorial operations, towards respecting human rights. These Guiding Principles go on to add specific responsibilities that businesses need to meet, including avoiding causing or contributing to adverse human rights impacts through their own activities, or preventing/mitigating adverse human rights impacts that are directly linked to their operations, or conducting human rights due diligence process to identify, prevent, mitigate, and account for how they address their impacts on human rights. They also posit remediation mechanisms for businesses that identify adverse impact on human rights,” the submission says.

As aforementioned, the current amendments ask intermediaries to respect ‘constitutional rights’ of users however, according to ITfC, there is no enforcement mechanism for this as fundamental rights are only enforceable against the State.

Also read: