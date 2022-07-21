SC disposes off petitions for regulating online content, schedules Centre’s petitions on IT Rules for later

The Supreme Court on July 20th disposed off 7 petitions asking for creation of mechanisms to regulate online and social media content. It also agreed to adjourn hearings in the matter of transfer petitions filed by the Central government on various petitions challenging the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 and the Cable TV (Amendment) Rules across various High Courts. The Centre has also filed several petitions for a stay on interim orders issued therein.

During the hearing, Tushar Mehta Additional Solicitor General of India, attempted to persuade the court to pass a Stay order on the stay orders passed by the Bombay High Court on the IT Rules. Meanwhile, Adv. Abhishek Manu Singhvi attempted to get the Court to allow the respondents (those challenging the IT Rules) file a counter in the case. We have summarised their arguments below.

The matter is now expected to be taken up on July 27th.

Why it matters? The government of India had in July 2021 moved the Supreme Court asking for transfer of various petitions challenging the constitutionality of the IT Rules 2021 from High Courts across the country to the Supreme Court. This, the petition reportedly said, was because if individual pleas are decided on by various high courts, there is a likelihood of conflict between those decisions and that of the Supreme Court. The petition had then also proposed clubbing such challenges with existing petitions filed before the Supreme Court related to online content regulation- some of which were disposed off yesterday by the court, noting that they were rendered ‘infructuous’ (unnecessary) with the emergence of the IT Rules and Cable TV (Amendment) Rules.

Various provisions of the IT Rules have been stayed by orders passed by the Kerala, Bombay, and Madras High Courts. Subsequent to such orders, the government had reportedly also filed several special leave petitions to stay the orders. The Supreme Court’s decision will decide the next steps in the slew of challenges mounted against the controversial IT Rules, that have been criticised for increasing government control over the media, exceeding legislative powers delegated to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, and so on.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Arguments made against and for the petitions

For passing an interim order against the Bombay HC’s order: “I wish your lordships to show the broad contours of the Rules to challenge the order passed by the Bombay High Court where Rule 9 is stayed where we have provided for a grievance redressal mechanism. Suppose I am a user of a digital platform like Facebook or Twitter. I must have a grievance redressal mechanism that is provided for. Kindly have a broad look at the rules, does it prima facie infringe upon Article 19(1) (A) or is it a reasonable restriction?,” Mehta said during the hearing.

On 14th August, the Bombay High Court had passed an order staying Sub Rule (1) and (3) of Rule 9 of the IT Rules which provides for the creation of a three-tier grievance redressal mechanisms to look at citizens’ grievances against news media platforms. Citing the order, Mehta defended the provisions saying they ‘balances equities while maintaining freedom under Article 19 (1) (A) (which relates to Right to freedom of speech and expression)’.

Allow transfer but allow respondents to file a counter: Appearing for the respondents, Singhvi said that while they would have no issue with the court transferring the case, the Court should consider allowing them to file compilations and a counter once the transfer is done.

Timeline of legal developments on the Rules

Delhi High Court: The Delhi High Court had refused an interim stay on the IT Rules on May 27, 2021. The petition was filed by the Foundation for Independent Journalism, the organisation that runs The Wire, its founding editor MK Venu and The News Minute’s editor Dhanya Rajendran alleging that the Rules give the government judicial-style powers over news publications, the petition argued. Earlier, the court had taken cognizance of advocate Sanjay Kumar Singh’s petition which said that the IT Rules were unconstitutional and need to be struck down. News platform, The Quint had also challenged the Rules in March at the Delhi High Court, arguing that they went beyond the purview of the IT Act.

The Delhi High Court had refused an interim stay on the IT Rules on May 27, 2021. The petition was filed by the Foundation for Independent Journalism, the organisation that runs The Wire, its founding editor MK Venu and The News Minute’s editor Dhanya Rajendran alleging that the Rules give the government judicial-style powers over news publications, the petition argued. Earlier, the court had taken cognizance of advocate Sanjay Kumar Singh’s petition which said that the IT Rules were unconstitutional and need to be struck down. News platform, The Quint had also challenged the Rules in March at the Delhi High Court, arguing that they went beyond the purview of the IT Act. Kerala High Court: Legal news portal LiveLaw obtained a stay from the Kerala High Court against any coercive action the government may take against the publisher under the IT Rules on March 10, 2021. The rules require news publishers to join a self-regulatory body and appoint a grievance officer, among other requirements.

Legal news portal LiveLaw obtained a stay from the Kerala High Court against any coercive action the government may take against the publisher under the IT Rules on March 10, 2021. The rules require news publishers to join a self-regulatory body and appoint a grievance officer, among other requirements. Bombay High Court: The Bombay High Court, on August 14, 2021, stayed two provisions of the IT Rules – rules 9(1) and 9(3) – which say that digital news media and publishers should adhere to the ‘Code of Ethics’ laid out in the rules. The decisions came in regards to a petition filed by the online news portal The Leaflet. It had alleged that the Rules violate Article 14 (right to equality), Article 19(a) (freedom of speech and expression), and 19(1)(g) (freedom to practice any profession or to carry on any occupation, trade or business). While this case was initially not tagged for transfer, Bar and Bench reported in July that hearings of the matter were deferred because of the transfer petition.

The Bombay High Court, on August 14, 2021, stayed two provisions of the IT Rules – rules 9(1) and 9(3) – which say that digital news media and publishers should adhere to the ‘Code of Ethics’ laid out in the rules. The decisions came in regards to a petition filed by the online news portal The Leaflet. It had alleged that the Rules violate Article 14 (right to equality), Article 19(a) (freedom of speech and expression), and 19(1)(g) (freedom to practice any profession or to carry on any occupation, trade or business). While this case was initially not tagged for transfer, Bar and Bench reported in July that hearings of the matter were deferred because of the transfer petition. Madras High Court: In June 2021, the Madras High Court stayed the application of the same two sub-rules as the Bombay High Court. It also issued a notice to the Centre while admitting two petitions: One by the Digital News Publishers Association and journalist Mukund Padmanabhan that challenged the constitutionality of the IT Rules. The other, filed by Carnatic singer TM Krishna and drafted by the Internet Freedom Foundation, contested the entire purview of Intermediary Guidelines 2021 (rules for both social media intermediaries and OTT platforms), which the petitioner argued was against fundamental rights.

Also read: