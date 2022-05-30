wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , ,

Exercise ‘normal prudence’ with Aadhaar, says MeitY after UIDAI Bengaluru cautions against misuse of photocopies

UIDAI Bengaluru had issued a warning against using Aadhaar photocopies, suggesting usage of masked Aadhaar’s

Published

Aadhaar, PAN Card

There seems to have been some misunderstanding ensue between the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), at least its Bengaluru office, late last week as evident from press releases issued by the two.

On 27th May, the Bengaluru office of the UIDAI, under the letter head of MeitY, published a press release advising citizens against sharing photocopies of their Aadhaar cards, downloading them on public computers and so on. However on 29th May, the MeitY issued another press release press release recanting the UIDAI’s press release, saying that the Aadhaar Authentication ecosystem provides ‘adequate features for protecting and safeguarding the identity and privacy of the Aadhaar holder’.

“UIDAI issued Aadhaar card holders are only advised to exercise normal prudence in using and sharing their UIDAI Aadhaar numbers,” MeitY’s release said.

The sharing of Aadhaar numbers and other details has been highly controversial. In 2018, R.S. Sharma CEO of the TRAI, released his Aadhaar details on Twitter leading to users being able to pull up his physical address, phone numbers, email address and even order him a OnePlus 6, with cash payable on delivery. Further, publishing of Aadhaar details is illegal under the Aadhaar Act, 2016.

What did the press release say?

Use ‘Masked Aadhaar’, not photocopies: Users should not share photocopies of Aadhaar cards with anyone, and instead use ‘Masked Aadhaar’, downloadable from the UIDAI’s website, which shows only the last four digits of the Aadhaar number, the press release said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Use MyAadhaar and QR codes to verify Aadhaar: An Aadhaar number can be verified from the UIDAI’s website, the release said. Further, it said that Aadhaar can also be verified through scanning the QR-code of an e-Aadhaar, Aadhaar letter (issued by the UIDAI) or the PVC Aadhaar card through the MAadhaar app of the authority. E-Aadhaar is an electronic copy of the Aadhaar, which is downloadable from the UIDAI’s website, and is e-signed by the authority.

Don’t download Aadhaar at cybercafés: Users should not download their E-Aadhaar at a public computer at a cybercafe or internet kiosk, the release said, adding that if they do so they should ensure that is later deleted from the system permanently.

Legal provisions regarding sharing and storage of Aadhaar: Any hotel or a cinema hall would not be authorised to collect or view an individual’s Aadhaar details, the release said adding that individuals should check if any entity has a User License from the UIDAI before sharing their Aadhaar with them

“It is an offence under the Aadhaar Act 2016. If a private entity demands to see your Aadhaar card, or seeks a photocopy of your Aadhaar card, please verify that they have valid User License from the UIDAI,” the release said.

Could lead to misunderstanding: MeitY’s reasoning for withdrawing release

As aforementioned, while MeitY said that the UIDAI’s infrastructure was sufficient to protect privacy, it said it was withdrawing the release as it could lead to misunderstandings. Further, it said that the release was released in the context of misuse of photoshopped (sic) Aadhaar cards.

Also read:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
Discover more:, , ,
Written By

I cover health technology for MediaNama but, really, love all things tech policy. Always willing to chat with a reader! Reach me at anushka@medianama.com

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Data for revenue: Revisiting the Draft India Data Accessibility and Use Policy

Releasing the policy is akin to putting the proverbial 'cart before the horse'.

1 week ago

News

Tax – the bugbear for India’s online gaming industry

The industry's growth is being weighed down by taxation and legal uncertainty.

1 week ago

News

Compliance reports by social media platforms are unhelpful

Due to the scale of regulatory and technical challenges, transparency reporting under the IT Rules has gotten off to a rocky start.

April 18, 2022

News

Why can’t we make revenue generating apps? India contributes less than 1% of global in-app revenues

Here are possible reasons why Indians are not generating significant IAP revenues despite our download share crossing 30%.

March 24, 2022

News

The legal anatomy of cryptocurrency regulation in India

This article addresses the legal and practical ambiguities in understanding the complex crypto ecosystem in India.

March 21, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ