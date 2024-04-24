wordpress blog stats
Meta Pauses Threads App in Turkey Over Data Sharing Concerns with Instagram

TCA’s order stated that Meta combines the data of users who create Threads profiles based on their Instagram accounts without providing users with a confirmation option.

We missed this earlier: Meta is shutting down its  app Threads, competitor to microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter), in Turkey starting April 29, following an order from the Turkish Competition Agency (TCA). The order, which came on March 18, issues a temporary injunction against Meta preventing it from data merging between Threads and Instagram.

TCA’s order stated that Meta combines the data of users who create Threads profiles based on their Instagram accounts without providing users with a confirmation option. It also argued that Meta operates as an ecosystem, and this enables it to transfer the power and knowledge it gains from one service to another, increasing its market power. “We disagree with the interim order, we believe we are in compliance with all Turkish legal requirements, and we will appeal [the order],” the company said, responding to the order. It must be noted here that the TCA asked for an injunction on data sharing, and Meta decided to temporarily shut down Threads instead.

This comes after the authority imposed a $160,000 per day fine on Meta in January in a separate investigation, for failure to adequately address competition concerns arising from its dominance in social networking, consumer communication, and online advertising.

What does India’s competition bill say on data sharing?

Just like this order by the TCA, India has recently proposed restrictions on the cross-sharing of data as well. In March this year, India’s Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) released the Digital Competition Bill, 2024 which identifies large digital platforms (called Systemically Significant Digital Enterprises) from cross-using personal data of business users or end users for different services without their consent.

This means that a platform like Threads would have to seek consent from users in India before cross-using data between Instagram and Threads. If users do not provide consent for data sharing, Meta may be forced to offer a more siloed experience on Threads, limiting its ability to leverage existing user data from Instagram for personalization.

