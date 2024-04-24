RazorPay Launches UPI Infrastructure In Collaboration With Airtel Payments Bank

Payment aggregator RazorPay has announced its foray into UPI infrastructure with UPI Switch, a cloud-based product that claims to increase success rates by 4-5% while possessing the capacity to handle 10,000 transactions per second. According to a press release from the company, UPI Switch has been launched in partnership with Airtel Payments Banks and will purportedly enable 5X faster access to UPI innovations for businesses.

In order to execute a UPI transaction, seamless communication between the core banking service and the UPI technology is necessary, which is provided by the UPI infrastructure. According to RazorPay, the current UPI infrastructure used by banks lacks “customization features for businesses with clearly differentiated needs, or the capability to handle scale and enhance performance”, which results in downtimes, scalability issues, technical declines and harms the customer’s experience. The press release claims that RazorPay’s UPI Switch is able to solve all the above challenges, being capable of resolving disputes within 24 hours, seven times faster than the industry average of 7 days. Moreover, it can process refunds instantly compared to the industry standard of up to 3 days. The company sees Razorpay UPI Switch as the foundational platform that will drive all future UPI innovations. A February blog post from the company described UPI Switch as a neural network communicating with various components, such as banks and NPCI.

Khilan Haria, Head of Payments Product at Razorpay said, “India has always been at the forefront of innovation in the digital payments ecosystem and its possibilities have compounded in the last few years, thanks to the versatility of UPI. As a result, the country has been able to set a global standard, emphasizing the need to continually raise the bar with each advancement. Razorpay’s UPI Switch is designed with a similar vision to provide scalability and the best performance to businesses. This venture into UPI Infrastructure marks a strategic move to manage the end-to-end merchant experience and provide the industry’s leading stack. With latency below 100 milliseconds, a 4-5% increase in success rates, and features customized to suit business needs, our switch is crafted to enrich the payment experience and ensure that businesses can now manage the surge in UPI transactions on any sale or non-sale day.”

UPI is one of the fastest growing innovations in India. The NPCI’s website states that UPI saw 13,440 million transactions in March 2024, as opposed to 8,685 million in the same month last year.

Also Read:

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!