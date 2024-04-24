wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , ,

European Union’s Europol Publishes Joint Declaration Against End-to-End Encryption on Online Platforms

The declaration pointed out that end-to-end encryption will jeopardise the ability of tech companies to provide “lawful access” to data of suspected criminals on their service during law enforcement investigations.

Published

The European Union’s law enforcement agency Europol has published a joint declaration by European Police Chiefs seeking action against the implementation of end-to-end encryption (E2EE) across online platforms, particularly on Meta’s messenger service.

“Privacy measures currently being rolled out, such as end-to-end encryption, will stop tech companies from seeing any offending that occurs on their platforms. It will also stop law enforcement’s ability to obtain and use this evidence in investigations to prevent and prosecute the most serious crimes such as child sexual abuse, human trafficking, drug smuggling, homicides, economic crime and terrorism offences,” the Europol said in a press statement.

Why is the Europol against end-to-end encryption?

According to the declaration, the Police Chiefs are concerned that E2EE will undermine online safety of users by restricting the law enforcement agencies’ access to data about online activities, during investigation of cybercrime.

The declaration pointed out that E2EE will jeopardise the ability of tech companies to provide “lawful access” to data of suspected criminals on their service during law enforcement investigations. Secondly, the privacy-enhancing feature will also affect the companies’ ability to “proactively” identify “illegal and harmful activity on their platforms, especially when it comes to detecting users “who have a sexual interest in children” and those involved in disseminating child sexual abuse material.

The declaration calls for the tech industry to build “security by design” and maintain capabilities to identify and report harmful and illegal activities as well as “lawfully and exceptionally act on a lawful authority”:

“…we do not accept that there need be a binary choice between cyber security or privacy on the one hand and public safety on the other. Absolutism on either side is not helpful. Our view is that technical solutions do exist; they simply require flexibility from industry as well as from governments. We recognise that the solutions will be different for each capability, and also differ between platforms”, it said.

Meta’s plans for E2EE on messaging services:

In December 2023, Meta started rolling out E2EE for all personal chats on Messenger and Facebook in an attempt to strengthen user privacy. While Meta will also allow users to send and receive messages through third-party services in accordance with the EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA), the company is taking up measures to keep the E2EE design intact by requiring third-party providers to use the Signal Protocol or any other compatible Protocol that provides same security guarantees.

Last year, the United Kingdom had opposed Meta’s plans to roll E2EE for messenger and Instagram. The country’s Online Safety Act (OSA) holds platforms responsible for transmission of CSAM content through their service. It also requires platforms to develop and deploy software to scan photos for prohibited content if asked by the Office of Communications. The OSA has come under sharp criticism by privacy rights organisations and even tech platforms for undermining encryption and users’ rights to communicate securely, and for providing backdoor access to user data for law enforcement agencies and enabling surveillance.

Is it possible to ensure privacy without E2EE?

Law enforcement agencies in several countries have been averse to E2EE on communication services. While they want access to more and more user data from tech companies to speed up investigation of cybercrimes, platforms are under pressure to devise methods to tackle crimes like distribution of CSAM without undermining privacy. While the Europol says that privacy rights cannot overshadow public safety, is it possible to ensure privacy without E2EE? Meredith Whittaker, President of Signal Foundation, disagrees.

“There is no way to implement client-side scanning that sends the information demanded to law enforcement or a third party safely and privately. No, there is no technology there. You can do on-device….you can have a software package that talks to itself and maybe uses some on-device technology. But the issue is that the second you insert a third party into an end-to-end relationship, you have created an exploit,” Whittaker stated in an interview with MediaNama Founder-Editor Nikhil Pahwa. Her response was over a question about introducing client-side scanning mechanism for accessing messages on a messaging app, without affecting the end-to-end encryption feature.

In a 2022 report commissioned by Meta, the Business for Social Responsibility had pointed out how E2EE services can be misused by bad actors to proliferate CSAM on the internet. But, the report also pointed out that choosing not to provide end-to-end encryption would likely not result in an improved ability to help law enforcement identify the most sophisticated and motivated criminals, given that they can always switch to other E2EE services. Further, solutions such as scanning content in an encrypted ecosystem always pose a risk of misuse by government actors to censor legitimate content.

Also Read:

STAY ON TOP OF TECH NEWS: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

 

Discover more:, , , , ,
Written By

Curious about the intersection of technology with education, caste and welfare rights. For story tips, please feel free to reach out at sarasvati@medianama.com

Free Reads

News

It will take a multi-year investment cycle before Meta’s AI offerings become profitable: Insights from Meta’s Earnings Call

Zuckerberg expressed confidence in monetizing AI through methods like ads and paid access to larger models, leveraging Meta's successful history with scaled technologies.

3 hours ago

News

ICICI bank’s mobile app accidentally revealed credit card details of 17k customers

The data leakage comes on the same day as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) restricted Kotak Mahindra Bank from onboarding customers over online/mobile...

5 hours ago

News

Cisco Targeted By Sophisticated State-Backed Hacker Group

A report by several government agencies described the attackers as using ‘novel’ techniques, with the affected products mostly being Cisco's Adaptive Security Appliances (ASA)...

6 hours ago

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Response to NPCI CEO’s comments that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities

NPCI CEO Dilip Asbe recently said that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities. But following this advice could...

February 29, 2024

News

Views: The opportunities and challenges for PhonePe’s Indus Appstore

Notably, Indus Appstore will allow app developers to use third-party billing systems for in-app billing without having to pay any commission to Indus, a...

February 22, 2024

News

Views: Why Rapido is moving to subscription model

The existing commission-based model, which companies like Uber and Ola have used for a long time and still stick to, has received criticism from...

February 19, 2024

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ