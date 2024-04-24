The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has invited proposals to conduct a market study on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and competition in India. Through the study, the CCI aims to understand the emerging concerns around competition in the development and deployment of AI systems and its impact on innovation in key sectors, the CCI stated in a press release. The last date for submission of proposals is June 03, 2024. CCI Chairperson Ravneet Kaur indicated last year that the competition watchdog is planning to conduct a study assessing the anti-competitive practices in the AI industry if there are any. Why is CCI conducting the study? In a Request for Proposal (RFP) document, the CCI stated that the study is being conducted to develop an understanding of the "evolving landscape of AI and application of AI in markets in India." It listed its detailed objectives as: Understanding key AI systems and markets/ecosystems, including AI actors/stakeholders, essential inputs/resources, value chains, market structures and parameters of competition. Examining emerging and potential competition issues in these markets/ecosystems, if any. Determining the scope and nature of AI applications/use cases, and assessing associated opportunities, risks and ramifications from a competition standpoint. Understanding existing and evolving regulatory/legal frameworks governing AI systems and applications in India and other major jurisdictions. Consulting relevant stakeholders for a holistic understanding of the issues at the intersection of AI and competition. Understanding trends and patterns of AI and ascertaining enforcement and advocacy priorities of the Commission with respect to AI and its application…
News
Competition Commission of India Invites Proposals for Studying Competition Concerns in AI Markets
The study aims to also study the impact of AI in key sectors as well such as retail and e-commerce.
