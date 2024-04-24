wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , ,

Competition Commission of India Invites Proposals for Studying Competition Concerns in AI Markets  

The study aims to also study the impact of AI in key sectors as well such as retail and e-commerce.

Published

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has invited proposals to conduct a market study on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and competition in India. Through the study, the CCI aims to understand the emerging concerns around competition in the development and deployment of AI systems and its impact on innovation in key sectors, the CCI stated in a press release. The last date for submission of proposals is June 03, 2024. CCI Chairperson Ravneet Kaur indicated last year that the competition watchdog is planning to conduct a study assessing the anti-competitive practices in the AI industry if there are any. Why is CCI conducting the study? In a Request for Proposal (RFP) document, the CCI stated that the study is being conducted to develop an understanding of the "evolving landscape of AI and application of AI in markets in India." It listed its detailed objectives as: Understanding key AI systems and markets/ecosystems, including AI actors/stakeholders, essential inputs/resources, value chains, market structures and parameters of competition. Examining emerging and potential competition issues in these markets/ecosystems, if any. Determining the scope and nature of AI applications/use cases, and assessing associated opportunities, risks and ramifications from a competition standpoint. Understanding existing and evolving regulatory/legal frameworks governing AI systems and applications in India and other major jurisdictions. Consulting relevant stakeholders for a holistic understanding of the issues at the intersection of AI and competition. Understanding trends and patterns of AI and ascertaining enforcement and advocacy priorities of the Commission with respect to AI and its application…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , ,
Written By

Curious about the intersection of technology with education, caste and welfare rights. For story tips, please feel free to reach out at sarasvati@medianama.com

Free Reads

News

RazorPay Launches UPI Infrastructure In Collaboration With Airtel Payments Bank

According to RazorPay, UPI Switch is able to solve a lot of the currently faced by currently existing UPI infrastructure, as well as added...

2 hours ago

News

European Union’s Europol Publishes Joint Declaration Against End-to-End Encryption on Online Platforms

The declaration pointed out that end-to-end encryption will jeopardise the ability of tech companies to provide “lawful access” to data of suspected criminals on...

3 hours ago

News

Meta Pauses Threads App in Turkey Over Data Sharing Concerns with Instagram

TCA's order stated that Meta combines the data of users who create Threads profiles based on their Instagram accounts without providing users with a...

5 hours ago

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Response to NPCI CEO’s comments that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities

NPCI CEO Dilip Asbe recently said that what is not written in regulations is a no-go for fintech entities. But following this advice could...

February 29, 2024

News

Views: The opportunities and challenges for PhonePe’s Indus Appstore

Notably, Indus Appstore will allow app developers to use third-party billing systems for in-app billing without having to pay any commission to Indus, a...

February 22, 2024

News

Views: Why Rapido is moving to subscription model

The existing commission-based model, which companies like Uber and Ola have used for a long time and still stick to, has received criticism from...

February 19, 2024

News

Views: Why PhonePe’s Indus Appstore can challenge Google Play’s dominance in India

Factors like Indus not charging developers any commission for in-app payments and antitrust orders issued by India's competition regulator against Google could contribute to...

September 25, 2023

News

Views: Open Source AI—A Nebulous Concept Bearing a Heavy Weight

Is open-sourcing of AI, and the use cases that come with it, a good starting point to discuss the responsibility and liability of AI?...

September 20, 2023

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ